Simpson Rebuffed In Effort To Recall Victim To Stand; Feds Rest Case

BURLINGTON — A St. Johnsbury man is fighting charges that he kidnapped a New Hampshire mother and her 4-year-old son in January 2019 and stole two cars as he crossed state lines as part of the crime spree will not be able to recall the victim to the stand at his trial.
Everett A. Simpson, 45, said in U.S. District Court in Burlington that it was essential that he be allowed again to question the woman, who was 23 years old and from Merrimack County, N.H., at the time.
The prosecution had called the woman to the stand for most of Wednesday as the key witness to provide specific details about the 5 ½ hour abduction that began outside a mall in Manchester, N.H., and ended at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction.
The defense is normally limited to asking questions about the prosecution’s presentation. However, both sides worked out a deal to give Simpson wider latitude in asking questions to avoid having to recall the woman to the stand.
Simpson has pleaded not guilty to a pair of kidnapping charges involving the mother and her young son and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen cars, all stemming from a crime spree more than four years ago.
The testimony has reflected Simpson attempted to rape her on the side of the road in Thetford and did sexually assault her at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction on Jan. 5, 2019, but the federal trial does not have any sex crimes charged. He faces those in state court.
Simpson said Friday he wanted to question her more, including about a Hartford Police interview video that was played for the jury after her testimony ended.
“It was an ambush,” Simpson claimed about the prosecution playing the interview video.
Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III reminded Simpson he knew what evidence the government was likely to present, and he missed the chance to challenge what she told police in the video.
Sessions, after reviewing the trial transcript from the court stenographer, said it was clear that Simpson had said both on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning that he would agree to limit the woman to one appearance.
“You are bound by what you said,” Sessions said.
Simpson, who is defending himself, said it was critical to get a second chance because he is facing a possible life sentence if convicted in federal court. He maintained his questions would focus on the consent for sex by the woman. The woman had made clear she did not know Simpson, and the sex was against her will.
The prosecution presented two final witnesses, including Hartford Police Lt. Thomas Howell Jr., who oversees the patrol division. Howell was one of the first officers to arrive at the Comfort Inn.
Howell spoke about the steps taken by Hartford Police to secure evidence and obtain statements about the abduction and sexual assault reported in room 106.
Howell confirmed the video of Simpson pulling up at the drive-through at McDonald’s in White River Junction at 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2019. The fast-food restaurant is located a stone’s throw from the Comfort Inn.
Howell confirmed that it would take about 75 minutes to drive from Manchester, N.H., to White River Junction, one of five villages within the town of Hartford.
Thetford Police Chief Michael Scruggs testified that while serving as a patrol officer four years ago, the department got some 911 calls about a woman in distress in a silver car. The car is believed to have driven past Scruggs as he monitored traffic, but the 911 calls never came until several minutes later and he was unable to find the car.
The testimony appears to affirm the victim’s statement that she shouted to some joggers, and they had called police shortly before 4 p.m.
The government rested its case after Howell and Scruggs testified.
Simpson made a motion to dismiss all four counts because he believed the government had failed to prove all four felony counts.
Sessions said he would allow Simpson to use the weekend to prepare the legal arguments to support his verbal motion. The judge said the first two defense witnesses for Simpson could testify before lunch, and the jury could be sent home for the day.
Hartford Detective Sgt. Scott Moody and retired FBI Special Agent Jennie Emmons were the first two defense witnesses called by Simpson.
Moody and Emmons were questioned about the court affidavits both prepared, and the criminal charges eventually filed in state and federal court.
Simpson asked Emmons how she was able to write an affidavit for a criminal complaint when she never went to the Comfort Inn and other key spots, but went to the Hartford Police Station. Emmons, a 24-year veteran with the FBI, said she took much of the information from Moody’s affidavit and from talking to other police.
Simpson asked if that was standard protocol for the FBI to often copy local police reports and not do its own investigation to file a criminal complaint or seek a federal indictment. Emmons said it was standard.
Moody also was quizzed about his work, and he testified that he became the eventual point man for pulling together all the details that were unearthed by Hartford Police, state police and the FBI for the state affidavit.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf opted not to ask any questions.
Moody testified he did apply for an emergency arrest warrant from a state judge and had to file an affidavit showing there was probable cause for the arrest.
Moody also said he did alert State Police Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephanson, assigned to the FBI Task Force in Vermont, got federal investigators involved. The Simpson case is considered a federal crime because the allegation involves crossing state lines with the kidnap victims and the two vehicles.
When Moody finished, Sessions called it a day. He planned to meet with the prosecutors, Simpson and his stand-by legal counsel Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth in the afternoon to discuss what he plans to say to the jury on Monday when he explains the applicable federal laws.
Sessions did tell the jury to plan for a longer day on Monday. He said the jury could get the case depending on how long Simpson plans to use for his defense. The prosecution also can call rebuttal witnesses.
Simpson also faces the possibility of a state trial in Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction. Hartford Police secured an arrest warrant on state charges for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault — which both carry possible life sentences. Simpson also faces a felony charge of aggravated car operation without the owner’s consent that was used in a kidnapping.
Former Windsor County State’s Attorney David Cahill had filed a notice in January 2019 that he would seek to have Simpson declared a habitual offender if convicted on any of the new three felonies, which would make him eligible for a life sentence.
Vermont’s habitual offender law is designed for career criminals with at least three previous felonies. Simpson has felony convictions for four burglaries and one escape in Caledonia County and also a conviction for aiding in a felony in Essex County, Cahill said at the time.
Judge Timothy Tomasi set bail on the three new state charges at $500,000 for Simpson, who was on the run. Simpson also was under conditions of release for pre-trial cases in three counties: Chittenden, Caledonia and Orange, Moody said in a court affidavit.
Simpson tried to make an issue out of the money the victim had received in a lawsuit against Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford, where he had escaped and the state police.
The victim testified that Valley Vista agreed to pay $2 million. The state of Vermont Department of Public Safety paid $400,000.
The woman told the jury she estimated she received between $800,000 and $900,000 or roughly one-third. She said one-third went to her now 8-year-old son, including for a college fund. The final third of the settlement went to her lawyer, she testified.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.