Simpson Takes Stand; Admits Several Crimes, Denies Kidnapping

BURLINGTON — A St. Johnsbury man admitted in federal court on Monday that he stole two cars and crossed state lines four years ago but testified that he did not kidnap the mother and her 4-year-old son that was in one of the cars.
The testimony of Everett A. Simpson, 45, in U.S. District Court in Burlington contradicts the testimony given by the victim, the defendant’s estranged wife, and some of the evidence presented during 5 days of testimony.
The testimony wrapped up on Monday for both sides, and closing arguments are planned for 9 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III will follow by presenting the jury instructions about the law before the jurors begin deliberations.
Simpson and his estranged wife, Sharise Simpson, were the lone defense witnesses called to the stand on Monday. The government opted not to call any rebuttal witnesses.
Simpson’s admission, during cross-examination, about the two stolen cars will make it a little easier for prosecutors to convince the jury.
He pleaded not guilty to stealing the two vehicles and denied two counts of kidnapping the 23-year-old mother and her son on Jan. 5, 2019, from a mall in Manchester, N.H., and bringing them to Vermont.
While Simpson is not charged with sexual assault, the testimony showed he raped the mother while her son watched in a guest room at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction. He faces several state charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping. He has never been arraigned on those charges by Hartford Police.
Simpson also testified that he had known the woman for about five years — about a year or so before the incident — and that she was a willing participant. The victim maintained nothing could be further from the truth when she testified for most of Wednesday. She said she could not flee because her son was in a car seat in the backseat.
At the start of court on Monday, Sessions denied a motion to dismiss the two interstate kidnapping charges that involve the woman and her son. Sessions maintained prosecutors Matthew Lasher and Paul J. Van de Graaf had provided enough evidence to get the case to the jury.
Sessions said the victim’s testimony indicated that she was not a willing participant.
Simpson is expected to argue the same motion when court resumes on Tuesday using testimony that was secured from his witnesses.
Simpson choked up several times as he responded to questions that he had drafted, but were asked by his stand-by legal counsel, Assistant Federal Defender Steve Barth. Simpson has fired at least six lawyers and asked the court to allow him to represent himself.
During questioning, Simpson maintained that he had never threatened anybody or hurt a woman.
Lasher, on cross-examination, got Simpson to admit to many of the elements of the crimes he is charged with, but he fought back on the kidnapping charges, which carry a possible life sentence.
“I am guilty of a lot of things, but not kidnapping,” Simpson told the jury.
Simpson’s wife testified that she wanted nothing to do with him after he broke out of Valley Vista, a drug rehabilitation center in Bradford, shortly before the abduction report. He said he had the feeling his wife was cheating on him with an unknown man.
The victim sat through Simpson’s testimony about the 5 ½ hour abduction that began outside a mall in Manchester, N.H. and ended in room 106 at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction. She appeared to get upset with some of the claims Simpson was making.
Simpson also faces the possibility of a state trial in Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction. Hartford Police secured an arrest warrant on state charges for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault — which both carry possible life sentences. Simpson also faces a felony charge of aggravated operation of a car without the owner’s consent that was used in a kidnapping.
Former Windsor County State’s Attorney David Cahill had filed a notice in January 2019 that he would seek to have Simpson declared a habitual offender if convicted on any of the new three felonies, which would make him eligible for a life sentence.
Vermont’s habitual offender law is designed for career criminals with at least three previous felonies. Simpson has felony convictions for four burglaries and one escape in Caledonia County and also a conviction for aiding in a felony in Essex County, Cahill said at the time.
Judge Timothy Tomasi set bail on the three new state charges at $500,000 for Simpson, who was on the run. Simpson also was under conditions of release for pre-trial cases in three counties: Chittenden, Caledonia and Orange, Moody said in a court affidavit.
