Sims Looks To Fill Sam Young’s Representative Role

Katherine Sims

CRAFTSBURY — Rural advocate and nonprofit leader Katherine Sims announced she will run in 2020 for state representative serving the towns of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock. Current legislator for that district, Sam Young, recently said he will not seek re-election.

Residents of this district face similar challenges to other rural parts of Vermont, said Sims. Families struggle to access housing, health care, childcare, and high-speed internet. Young people burdened by student debt are leaving to find jobs elsewhere. We need investment to strengthen our economy and to combat and adapt to climate change.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments