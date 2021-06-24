When the Lyndon Planning Commission met on Wednesday, chairman Ken Mason said some people had expressed “flood fatigue.”
A weary resident recently told him, “Ken, you’re spending too much time on flood issues. You’re putting people to sleep.”
So he got to the point.
Three separate reports published over the past 15 years have recommended similar solutions to Lyndon’s long-standing flood problems.
Now Mason wants to know: Will the town act on those reports or not?
He will put that question in writing and submit it to the Board of Selectmen, a move wholeheartedly supported by his fellow Planning Commission members.
“At least they can say ‘We don’t want to do it.’ And then we can say, ‘That’s it, I’ll never mention it again.’ But don’t leave it hanging out there,” Mason said.
There is mounting pressure on the town to do something about flooding, Mason said.
The Army Corps of Engineers released a draft flood mitigation plan in March and the town published a Hazard Mitigation Plan (which included flood relief) in 2015. They mirror recommendations made in a 15-year-old report created after catastrophic flooding in 2002.
Those three documents identify the same flood-prone areas, and put forward similarly comprehensive solutions.
Those solutions would be time-consuming and costly.
The Army Corps has proposed a $12 million flood mitigation plan which would require a non-federal sponsor. Should the town accept that role, they would have to contribute 35 percent (or approximately $4 million) of project costs. Forty-three residential structures would be elevated and 32 non-residential structures would be flood-proofed as part of that plan.
Now, Planning Commission members agreed, the matter should be handled by Board of Selectmen.
Selectmen could either pursue a flood mitigation plan — in cooperation with the Army Corps or independently — or choose to take no action for the foreseeable future, Planning Commission members said.
For his part, Mason expressed a willingness to volunteer his time to implement lasting solutions to chronic flooding problems, which are centered along a two-mile section of the Passumpsic River flood plain that parallels Route 5 through Lyndonville.
However, without a serious commitment by town leadership, and a willingness to seek out grant or town funding for a multi-million dollar project, Mason said Lyndon’s growing stack of flood mitigation plans will likely “gather dust on a shelf” and the problems will persist.
So Mason will write a letter to Selectmen and request a sit-down — either at a Planning Commission or Select Board meeting — to figure out the next step.
Said Mason, “We have to put this out there and say, hey, do it or get off the pot.”
