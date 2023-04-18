Sinkhole Closes Section Of Rail Trail
A construction crew recently placed a bridge over Rt. 15 in Walden as part of the effort to complete the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which runs from St. Johnsbury to Swanton. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

A sinkhole has developed along a section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in Walden. Due to its size, the trail is closed until further notice between Bayley Hazen Road and Keene Road (MP23.3-22.5).

An assessment of the sinkhole is underway, and “stay tuned for more information in the coming days as we work to solve the issue,” said state official Bill Gray.

