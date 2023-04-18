Sinkhole Closes Section Of Rail Trail Apr 18, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A construction crew recently placed a bridge over Rt. 15 in Walden as part of the effort to complete the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which runs from St. Johnsbury to Swanton. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A sinkhole has developed along a section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in Walden. Due to its size, the trail is closed until further notice between Bayley Hazen Road and Keene Road (MP23.3-22.5).An assessment of the sinkhole is underway, and “stay tuned for more information in the coming days as we work to solve the issue,” said state official Bill Gray. Those who experience a maintenance issue along the trail may contact Gray at william.gray@vermont.gov. More from this section +2 Orleans County Sheriff Harlow Completes NSI Lyndon Land Use Officials To Determine Who Approves Permits For Non-Conforming Renovations Groveton Man Injured In Dirt Bike Crash Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Telecommunications Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Worth A Look... +12 National 10 states with the highest levels of tree cover loss +5 National 11 summer festivals across the US to check out on your next vacation +6 National How climate change is affecting America's national parks +26 National 25 terms you should know to understand the climate change conversation +6 Traveling nurses can make $200K a year—here's how the field changed during the pandemic +11 National 10 Google Sheets hacks that will make your job easier +14 Entertainment Metros with the most music festivals within a one-hour drive +9 National The US surpasses 160 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped +11 These animal climate heroes restore habitats and revive ecosystems +8 National Here are the states with the most expensive college tuitions—and what to know about paying for them +21 Entertainment Who were March's most newsworthy celebrities, according to the internet? +5 Another Fed rate hike: How high will auto loan rates get? +8 Only 6 players have made multiple game-winning buzzer beaters in the NBA playoffs. Who's made the most? +6 National 5 industries hiring tech talent in the wake of Big Tech layoffs +4 National Founding, franchising, or buying: What's the right option for your new business? +31 National 30 SUVs with the highest death rates +4 National How and why American workers disengaged from their jobs in 2022 +3 National 10 of the world's longest flights—and what to do if you're on one +37 National A brief history of the Cold War +7 National Total mortgage debt increased to $11.2 trillion in 2022 +102 National How long it takes 50 common items to decompose +51 National Biggest power outages in 2022 +16 National The most difficult states to get a mortgage in +2 National More than half of American legislatures are considering restrictive education laws. Here's what that means +5 Health These states have the highest maternal mortality rates—for Black mothers, outcomes are even worse +4 National Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead +11 National The 10 most popular TED Talks about diversity +53 National These industries provide the most jobs in every state +4 National Will CD rates continue to rise in 2023? +52 National How states increased jobs over the last 20 years +11 Entertainment 10 pop stars who drive some of the most expensive cars +9 National Everything you need to know about throwing a baby shower +6 National The 2023 housing market in 5 charts +9 National 8 things to know about etiquette in shared office spaces +5 National How race and income can determine the quality of the air you breathe +6 National The persistence of anti-Black hate crimes is an American tradition: What more than 30 years of federal data tells us +7 National What to do when you've suffered a personal injury +6 National 5 Biden administration decisions that mirror Trump-era policies +4 National Why the health care staffing crisis persists despite returning to pre-pandemic employment levels +7 National How online casinos have evolved in the United States +11 National 10 walkable cities popular with seniors +35 National These industries are still battling the Great Resignation +12 Best expansion seasons in Major League Soccer history +6 National 4 states passed nearly half of all new cybersecurity laws enacted across the US in 2022 +21 Entertainment 20 celebrity chefs' signature dishes +16 States with the highest rate of new entrepreneurs +49 National How much tax preparers earn in each state +21 20 celebrities who follow plant-based diets +47 Health Hawaii, Wyoming lead the country in primary care doctor shortages +52 National Which states' taxpayers owe the most come tax day Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Special Collections The Caledonian-Record's Special Sections Littleton Record Business Recognition 2023 2022 Year In Review Salute To First Responders Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Real Estate Transactions How much did the five most expensive homes sell for in Northeast Kingdom the week of April 10? Top four most expensive homes sold in North Country the week of April 10 How much did it cost to buy a home in Northeast Kingdom the week of April 10? What was the decrease in real estate prices in North Country the week of April 10? See all homes sold in Northeast Kingdom, April 10 to April 17 See all homes sold in North Country, April 10 to April 17 Single-family house sells for $535,000 in East Ryegate Sale closed in Island Pond: $135,800 for a three-bedroom home Sale closed in Irasburg: $55,388 for a three-bedroom home Sale closed in Lyndonville: $225,000 for a three-bedroom home Single-family house sells in Waterford for $160,000 How much did the three most expensive homes sell for in Northeast Kingdom the week of April 3? What are the one most expensive homes that sold in North Country the week of April 3? Northeast Kingdom: See how much real estate prices increased the week of April 3 North Country: what was the increase in real estate prices the week of April 3? See all homes sold in Northeast Kingdom, April 3 to April 10 See all homes sold in North Country, April 3 to April 10 Duplex sells for $143,500 in Lyndonville Single-family home in Lyndonville sells for $205,000 Sale closed in Island Pond: $139,900 for a two-bedroom home
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.