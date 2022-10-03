Sister Albertine M. Marie Obituary

Sister Albertine M. Parent FCSCJ, (also known as Sister St. Juliette), passed peacefully on Oct. 1, 2022, at the age of 103, only to awaken, clothed in light and beauty, in the loving presence of her God.

Sister Albertine was born on June 3, 1919, in Mansonville, Quebec. She made religious profession on July 28, 1942, in the Congregation of the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Sherbrooke, Canada. At her death, Sister celebrated 80 years of religious vows.

