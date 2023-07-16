HARDWICK — Allie and Andee Ackermann just set the new standard for how to successfully run a lemonade stand.
Allie, 10, and Andee, 8, raised just shy of $700 over two days selling from their stand on Brown Farm Road this past week.
Remarkably, the sisters from Hardwick didn’t keep a single penny.
Instead, the girls hand-delivered the check to Hardwick House of Pizza owners Tyler and Michelle Demers Thursday night.
Their business, located on Wolcott Street in Hardwick near the Fire Station, suffered greatly from the flooding that overtook the town last Monday night and Tuesday morning. Wolcott Street was completely flooded — the House of Pizza had 3-4 feet of standing water inside the building. The bottom part of the walls had to be ripped out and replaced and most of their inventory was lost as well as some equipment.
“The Ackermann girls are the most kind-hearted, caring, thoughtful children,” Michelle Demers said. “It moved us to tears that they did that for the House of Pizza. It’s in times like these that you realize how much our small restaurant in this small town means to everyone.”
The sister duo set out with a plan — to raise money for those who were affected by the flooding in Hardwick on July 10 and 11. They operated the stand with lemonade sales by donation and with a big sign reading “Let’s Put Hardwick Back Together!!!”
Their mother, Sara Ackermann, said that Allie had been wanting to start a lemonade stand all summer.
“With camps and summer craziness, she hadn’t [been able to] start it yet,” Sara said.
The girls’ father, Jimmy Ackermann, suggested that it was the perfect time to bring that idea into fruition. With the flooding making a section of Route 15 between the village and the Route 16 intersection headed towards Walden impassable, traffic was directed towards Brown Farm Road as a detour — meaning traffic past the Ackermann home was much more than usual.
Then it was suggested that the lemonade stand could be by donation in support of loss in Hardwick.
“The girls loved that idea,” Sara said. “We were absolutely devastated to see the damage done to the House of Pizza. We felt so deeply for Tyler and Michelle. Michelle coached Allie in soccer and basketball and have known the family since we moved to Hardwick in 2014. We all agreed that House of Pizza is an absolute staple for our community. My girls knew they wanted to donate to Tyler and Michelle.”
The popular pizza joint is also where the Ackermanns get take-out from every Friday night for their family pizza night.
“They hold a soft spot in our hearts,” Sara said.
Once the lemonade stand was up and running, business was booming.
“I really don’t have any idea how many people stopped,” Sara said. “They had such a wide range of donation amounts — from a few cents at the bottom of their pocket to one man donating $47 for two cups of lemonade. We had many people not even want lemonade, they just wanted to donate to support Hardwick.”
After two days of work, Allie and Andee counted up the money — nearly $700 — and had only one thing on their minds.
“They begged us to take them down to House of Pizza to deliver it to them,” Sara said. “With tears in all of our eyes, they graciously accepted the donation.”
When the girls left the restaurant, both agreed that it made them feel really great to help out. While running the stand, they said several times how they hoped the money they raised would help House of Pizza be able to reopen.
“I’ve always known my girls had big hearts but this made me really proud,” Sara said. “I feel it will be their foundation to helping others and how amazing it is to give — more rewarding to give than to receive.”
The Demers added that the recovery effort at the House of Pizza has been aided by community members offering a lending hand — whether that be helping remove mud and cleaning the entire restaurant, removing trash and equipment or loaning fans and dehumidifiers.
“We have been so grateful for the community,” Demers said. “The support has been overwhelming and we truly appreciate every bit of help. Our employees have showed up and worked hard to get this business back to where it needs to be. The food that has been made and brought to us by multiple businesses, family and friends has been very much appreciated. We want to thank everyone who has reached out and helped us along the way — we are forever thankful for this community.”
The hope is to have House of Pizza open again by mid-week.
