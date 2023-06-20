Using money approved by Littleton School District voters at town meeting in an effort to complete wetlands and other site studies, SAU 84 authorized the recent clearing of a right-of-way at Crane and Remich streets, which would be used as the primary entryway for a new Lakeway Elementary School. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
As the Littleton School District advances a plan for a new Lakeway Elementary School that is expected to go before town meeting voters in 2024, not all residents are keen on the proposal, including a property owner along Crane Street near the proposed school site. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Littleton School District SAU 84 is conducting site surveys and studies that are part of its plan to bring to voters in 2024 a proposal for a new Lakeway Elementary School on 17 acres at the top of Crane Street being offered for donation by The Daughters of Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
During the school board’s meeting on Monday, Erica Antonucci, vice-chair of the board, said the legal counsel for the Daughters and the legal counsel for the school district will meet remotely on Tuesday to finalize the operations and land agreement, which will be brought to the full school board for review during its next meeting.
Next week, Henri Wante, a member of the Lakeway School Committee, and Dale Prior, SAU 84’s operations and technology director, will meet with Horizons Engineering to go over the results of the wetlands survey, she said.
School board member Greg Cook, who lives in the neighborhood of the proposed school site, said he was approached by community members asking about last week’s cutting of brush in the right-of-way off Crane Street at Remich Street for what would be the school’s primary entryway, and if the school district is involved because the residents didn’t think voters had approved it yet.
“They have quite a bit of clear-cutting in right-of-way already done,” said Cook. “They cleared all kinds of brush going 50 to 75 yards up.”
Wante confirmed that the school district approved the clearing work that is being carried out by Horizons so the wetlands study and the surveys, which include determining the turning radii for school buses, can be completed.
In March, town meeting voters authorized $155,000 to be added to the Lakeway Elementary School Buildings and Grounds Improvement Capital Reserve Fund, with the money to come from the fund balance at no tax impact and to pay for land borings and test pits, a wetlands and traffic study, and schematic drawings.
“We are paying for that out of that $155,000,” said Wante.
In 2022, the Lakeway committee and school board concluded that a new school would cost about the same as renovating the seven-decade-old existing school along Union Street, which, if renovated, they said, would still be on a site cramped for space, would not meet today’s educational needs or the state’s current educational requirements, would have limited parking that could disappear if the owner of the parking lot across the street that is leased by the district has other ideas for the lot, and would be a less efficient school in terms of energy costs and maintenance and would likely still need future repairs.
If voters approve the proposal for a new school at the 2024 town meeting, the school district will try to reduce the local taxpayer share by applying for state building aid from the New Hampshire Department of Education.
The district, which is partnering with Banwell Architects for the design of what would be a 77,000-square-foot school building, is working on estimated cost numbers to bring to the public.
