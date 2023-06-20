LITTLETON — Littleton School District SAU 84 is conducting site surveys and studies that are part of its plan to bring to voters in 2024 a proposal for a new Lakeway Elementary School on 17 acres at the top of Crane Street being offered for donation by The Daughters of Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

During the school board’s meeting on Monday, Erica Antonucci, vice-chair of the board, said the legal counsel for the Daughters and the legal counsel for the school district will meet remotely on Tuesday to finalize the operations and land agreement, which will be brought to the full school board for review during its next meeting.

