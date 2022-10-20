Beginning in January, the Grafton-1 House district will encompass the towns of Littleton, Monroe, Lyman, Bath, Lisbon, and Sugar Hill, and will increase from two seats to three.
Six candidates are in the race.
The Republicans are state Rep. Matt Simon, R-Littleton, and Littleton residents David Rochefort and Calvin Beaulier.
The Democrats are state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, and state Rep. Timothy Egan, D-Sugar Hill, and Sugar Hill resident Jordan Applewhite.
Describe your background, occupation and education, any previous elected office held, and how long you’ve been a New Hampshire resident?
Massimilla: I’ve been a Littleton resident for 5 ½ decades and a state rep for five terms. I worked my way through college to obtain a BA plus 30 credits toward my master’s. I was a Lisbon Elementary School teacher for 36 years. In the House, I serve on the State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs Committee and Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee. I’ve served on the New Hampshire-Canada Trade Council since 2013. I am a New Hampshire co-director of the National Foundation of Woman Legislators.
Rochefort: I grew up working in my parent’s drug store, the Sullivan Drug Store, in Lancaster. I graduated from the University of Rhode Island and joined my dad as a partner in the business. After selling the family drug store, I opened a specialty pharmacy in Littleton; Eastern States Compounding Pharmacy. I grew my business to provide pharmacy services into 22 states with an entirely local staff. In 2022, I sold my pharmacy to the company that I work for now. I was appointed the N.H. Board of Pharmacy by Gov. Sununu five years ago where I’ve work to improve access to pharmacist-provided services including smoking cessation, immunizations, and oral contraceptives. I served on the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment for six years.
Simon: I was born in Littleton and I have lived here for 42 years. I presently own and operate Simon’s Market Inc., a family business in Littleton since 1937. I am running for re-election in the N.H. House of Representatives where I have already served one term.
Egan: I am a 21-year landowner and 12-year resident of N.H. who works in education, communications and economic development. I have a BA in communications from University of Maryland and MA in business from SNHU. I’ve been part-time faculty at NVU Lyndon and Johnson since 2014 and a White Mountains Community College adjunct and workforce development consultant since 2018 as well as a media consultant to content creators, technology and finance firms.
I was elected as Grafton District 2 House representative in 2018 and reelected in 2020. I have served on Fish and Game & Marine Resources Committee since 2018 and served on Resources, Recreation and Development since 2021. Upon moving here in 2010, I was named to the N.H.-Canada Trade Council and still serve there helping expand trade and tourism. I’m currently the Profile School budget meeting moderator and have been reelected every year since my first election in 2018.
Applewhite: I grew up in rural Maryland, then moved to Florida. There, I co-founded a small product manufacturing business that’s now in its 11th year, employing a dozen people. That experience has taught me so much about technical problem solving in a team environment. My wife and I started visiting friends in the North Country in 2019, and fell so in love with the lifestyle that we moved here in 2020. In the winter, I work the sap lines at Mount Cabot Maple in Lancaster. During the warm months I do tech work for N.H. political organizations and work on expanding my backyard farm. I’m serving on my town’s broadband committee, as a supervisor of the checklist, and as a representative to the Community Power Coalition of N.H.
Beaulier: I am a husband and father who lives in Littleton. I am an attorney and work in the real estate industry. I have a bachelor’s degree in International Studies from American University and a law degree from Louisiana State University. I have not previously held any elected office, but I am an appointed member of the Littleton Planning Board. My wife is a New Hampshire native and I moved to New Hampshire with her seven years ago.
Why are you running for the Grafton-1 House district, what do you believe makes you the best candidate, and what relevant experience would you bring to the job?
Applewhite: I’m running because I want to build a more productive, responsive government that sets its priorities not by what’s on cable news, but by the needs of the people who make this place special. I believe we have an opportunity to heal our broken politics on a local level that is simply not possible from the top down. This happens through empathetic listening, through face-to-face conversations with our neighbors, even if we disagree on some issues. When I knock doors I hear more agreement about our problems than you might expect. My mind and my heart will be open to anyone, regardless of party, regardless of whether you vote for me.
Egan: I am a candidate worthy of reelection as I have made an effort to work with both sides of the aisle for the last four years. I have experience in how the statehouse works and have forged positive relationships with numerous agency commissioners or directors as to best help my district and surrounding communities. I bring my business, communications and consulting skills to finding solutions to problems that N.H. faces, then building a consensus for the parties involved to see that solution activated.
Rochefort: I want to use my experience in business, healthcare, and policy to be an advocate and loud voice for my neighbors in the North Country. I’ve accomplished a lot by being a squeaky wheel; I want to be the North Country’s squeaky wheel to demand the attention those of us north of the notch deserve from Concord. I have a background in getting things done when others wouldn’t try and I want to use that background to stand up for our communities and make our voice heard.
Simon: I love where I live and I have the proven drive and ability to successfully advocate for our region in Concord. I have 20 years of experience operating a successful small business. I have served on two private school boards (one as treasurer), and I have worked as an officer for a nonprofit church. My experience in business and in organizational leadership, coupled with my ability to communicate effectively, have helped me to advance every piece of legislation that I advocated for last term. I have built relationships and have garnered respect, both in the Legislature and with heads of executive departments, which will allow me to be effective from day one.
Beaulier: My inspiration for running has always been my children. I often think about the future and what kind of world they will inherit. I want that world to be even more free, just, and prosperous than the one that was left to my generation. “Liberty and Justice for all” is the fundamental truth that our government should strive for, and we the people deserve nothing less.
Massimilla: I am running for the Grafton District 1 because I like helping people and giving back to my community and the North Country that has given me so much. I hope I can make a difference in people’s lives.
If elected, what would be your top priorities?
Egan: To continue to represent the North Country economy and speak out on issues that impact our region north of the notch. I support new revenue efforts that reduce property taxes on homeowners, methods to help homeowners find low-cost energy sources, programs that help young adults find affordable housing, support businesses to find capable workers and make sure we look at ways of reducing the impact of out-of-state trash and solid waste on our mountains, forests, lakes and streams
Simon: In my opinion, our society has many pressing needs. Among the most important issues are: educational opportunity and excellence, protecting parental rights, bail reform, fighting the opioid epidemic, promoting hope in our young people, and a commonsense, conservative financial management of constituent tax dollars.
Beaulier: My top issue and highest priority is the economy and cost of living. Everything seems in short supply or much more expensive, especially the things our families and neighbors need. We are facing record-breaking increases in the cost of housing, electricity, heat, healthcare, transportation, and food. Nationally, it appears we are already in a recession. My top priority will be to fight for the people of New Hampshire whose businesses and households are struggling right now. Whatever they are doing in DC is not helping, and it looks like it’s up to the people of New Hampshire work together to find a way forward. We need to cut the red tape that’s stopping adequate housing from being built. We need to bring in reliable and affordable sources of energy. We need to empower individuals to make their own healthcare decisions and allow healthcare providers to do their jobs. We need to make New Hampshire the best place to do business in the United States, with a strong local economy that’s controlled from the ground up, not from Concord or D.C.
Rochefort: Lower fuel prices and reign in electric rates. We are looking at a winter of $5+/gallon fuel oil and electric rates that have increased 35-100%. ‘Eat or heat’ is a concern I hear over and over. The state continues to collect fuel taxes and is sitting on a very large budget surplus. Priority one is to put that money back into the pockets of our local communities.
Prescription drug and healthcare pricing reform. Prescription drug prices are much more complex than the high prices from manufacturers. There are many other hidden operators behind the scenes adding to costs. Combine that with how deductibles are calculated and applied, the consumer gets stuck holding the bag. Legislating transparency will lift the veil on the entities taking advantage of people and lower costs.
Clean water. Clean water holds no political party. We all use it, we all need it. We’ve seen a number of N.H. communities that have ‘forever chemicals.’ This type of contamination will affect communities for generations to come. I will support efforts to ensure water supplies and natural resources are protected.
My priorities are their priorities.
Applewhite: We must retain young workers and families to pass on North Country traditions and skills to the next generation. It’s essential for our economic survival. To do this we need affordable housing, affordable childcare, strong public schools, lower in-state tuition for college and trade schools, and vibrant local culture. I’ll also look out for our elders on fixed incomes by reducing their property tax burden. N.H. has a uniquely bad school funding model, ranked last in the nation for state contributions. If we get Concord to pay its fair share, this will lower your property tax burden and improve rural school quality at the same time. My other priorities include bringing down energy costs through smart investments in cheap, clean electricity generation, as well as legalizing and taxing cannabis to help fund the solutions above. I’m willing to work with anyone, from any party, to get this done.
Massimilla: My priorities are affordable housing, education, veterans issues, mental health issues, and the economy and connecting employers with employees. Affordable childcare is important and transportation is always an issue.
Do you have any pieces of proposed legislation you intend to sponsor?
Rochefort: Commonsense setbacks for landfills. I support the reintroduction of HB 1454 that establishes a process for commonsense setbacks for landfills and will gladly co-sponsor that.
Reduce red tape in pharmacy staffing. Red tape is adding to the pharmacy staffing shortages we’re seeing in the North Country resulting in closed pharmacies. Simple, safe changes in pharmacy law will make it easier for pharmacies to hire pharmacists and technicians, addressing the unannounced and unanticipated pharmacy closures experienced locally.
Massimilla: I’ve already signed on to co-sponsor the reintroduction of House Bill 1454 as well as the Medicare-Social Security resolution, alternative therapies reimbursement choice program for conditions like chronic pain, and new child sex trafficking bills. I’ve got several veterans bills that I’ll be co-sponsoring, one that has to do with homeless vets. I hope to get on board with a couple of veterans issues.
Simon: I plan on bringing forward legislation to bring about limited property tax reform. Housing for families is becoming increasingly unaffordable, and I hope my legislation will bring some relief.
Beaulier: As someone who works in the real estate industry I think I have an insider perspective on the obstacles to creating more housing, particularly affordable housing. I would sponsor legislation to make it easier for new housing to be built throughout the state. Often working families or the elderly are forced out of communities they have lived in their whole lives due to the lack of adequate and affordable housing to rent or buy. This needs to change.
Applewhite: My legislative approach will be to bring together community members, policy groups, activists, and legislators to find areas of consensus, grounded in providing service and care to our neighbors.
I’d like to sponsor or cosponsor bills that do the following:
Lower property taxes by fixing our uniquely bad public school funding model. If Concord has the money to give tax breaks to out of state corporations, it can fix public school funding.
Tax unoccupied vacation homes to fund a workforce housing trust. One in four houses in our county is unoccupied. That’s 16,000 units. Locals should come first. I also support Rep. Adjutant’s bill to stop institutional investors from purchasing single family starter homes.
Make smart investments in cheap, clean energy with stable pricing. If a war on the other side of the world means your heating bill doubles, that’s not a resilient system. Energy independence means owning our electricity generation. N.H. community power laws provide an excellent vehicle for this. I’d like to sponsor legislation that speeds up the process, giving our residents relief sooner.
Egan: I have two major goals for 2022.
1 - To work with the Senate to pass a legalization and commercialization of cannabis bill (the House has passed one multiple times) so N.H. stops seeing residents leave the state to spend the money on a product every other New England state has legalized. As well, to use revenue from the taxation of cannabis to reduce our state’s pension fund liabilities that local taxpayers are burdened with.
2 - To craft a bipartisan bottle bill that helps bottlers reduce costs of raw materials, allows our state to reduce the amount of waste going into landfills, protects the beauty of the countryside by incentivizing people to recycle and creates more economic development with redemption centers.
