Six-Year-Old Boy Injured In Sunday Night Crash

Vermont State Police came to the aid of a terrified six-year-old boy Sunday night after a reckless driving suspect crashed his pick-up during a snowstorm on Route 16 in Barton.
Police say the suspect, William Yediares, 39, of Johnston, R.I., stumbled from his 2016 Chevy Colorado showing signs of impairment and resisted arrest before being taken into custody. And when police checked to see if there was anyone else in the vehicle, they saw a troubling sight.
“As I approached, I could see the side airbag curtain move in the passenger window and could see a child’s face crying,” wrote Tpr. Jason Schlesinger in his report. “I opened the door and observed a small boy in the front passenger seat crying … I picked the child up, later identified as (a juvenile), and brought him to my cruiser and sat him in the back. (The juvenile) stated that he was scared and at one point said he thought he was going to die.”
Orleans Superior Court
Police say the boy, who is Yediares’s son, suffered head and back pain, as well as a cut and bruise on his forehead during the crash. The child was then transported by ambulance to North Country Hospital.
Police also said that when the crash occurred, the boy was in the front seat of the truck without a seatbelt or child seat and that there was evidence of heavy marijuana use in the truck.
“It should also be noted that as I opened the door, I observed a large zip-lock bag containing a green leafy substance, that I recognized from my training and experience to be marijuana,” wrote Tpr. Schlesinger. “I could also detect an overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana … It should be noted that while (the juvenile) was in the back of the cruiser, I was able to detect the strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from his person, and at one point an EMT referred to the odor.”
Yediares pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court Monday to a felony charge of eluding a police officer and misdemeanor charges of cruelty to a child, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
“I know I made a very poor decision last night,” said Yediares during the arraignment.
He was then released on conditions by Judge Robert Bent, who is retired from the bench but was filling in at both the Orleans and Caledonia courts on Monday.
Prosecutors also filed a charge of felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon (the truck) against Yediares, but the court dismissed it due to a lack of probable cause.
According to court documents, police responded at 9:33 p.m. on Sunday to a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) report of a black pickup truck driving southbound on the northbound side of Interstate 91 in the area of Sheffield Heights. Police said there were several 911 calls about the vehicle driving the wrong way.
Tpr. Schlesinger said in his report that while looking for the vehicle he came upon fresh tire tracks in the snow that indicated the vehicle had turned around and headed back north and that when he located the truck it was moving “all over the roadway.”
But when Tpr. Schlesinger attempted to stop the truck, it continued in an “erratic manner” at speeds in excess of 90 mph on the snow-covered highway until it left the Interstate via Exit 25 in Barton, said police.
The truck turned south on Route 16 and kept fleeing police at speeds in excess of 50 mph until it crashed near Stoney Lane in Barton where Yediares was arrested.
Yediares told the court during his arraignment that while he lives in Rhode Island, he also has a house in Glover.
Prosecutors say Yediares has a prior criminal record in Rhode Island including drunken driving, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
If convicted of all the charges, Yediares faces a possible sentence of up to nine years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
