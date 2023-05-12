Six-Year-Old Runs To Neighbor To Report Alleged Domestic Assault

A six-year-old girl ran to her neighbor’s house in Granby and reported a domestic assault this week.
That’s according to a police report filed in Essex Superior Court.
Owen Ainsworth, 21, of Granby, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Thursday to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and unlawful mischief. Ainsworth was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Essex Superior Court
The alleged incident was reported to state police on Wednesday, May 10, at 7:09 p.m.
According to court documents, the juvenile said a 40-year-old woman was being attacked by Ainsworth.
The alleged victim was crying when approached by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces.
“(She) stated that Ainsworth was on the phone with his girlfriend and tried burning his girlfriend’s belongings,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “He threatened to burn (the alleged victim’s) house down. She stated that Ainsworth picked her up and swung at her. (She) also mentioned that Ainsworth drank alcohol.”
State police said they then approached Ainsworth, standing in the driveway.
“I asked Ainsworth if he got into an altercation,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “Ainsworth described the altercation as getting in each other’s faces and swearing.”
Police said Ainsworth also admitted he smashed (the alleged victim’s) phone but denied hitting her.
A police record check showed that Ainsworth also had an active arrest warrant. Police said the warrant was out of Essex County for driving with a suspended license stemming from a drunken driving case, according to the report.
The warrant was signed by Judge Justin P. Jiron in November of 2022.
Bail was set at $200.00, which Ainsworth posted prior to his Thursday arraignment.
Ainsworth faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $5,500 in fines.
