LITTLETON — Jordan Marshall is a young man in demand.
After seeing a drawing he completed of his classmates, Lakeway Elementary School Principal Crystal Martin tapped the sixth-grader to draw up a new leopard for the school mascot, the first new leopard in more than a decade.
When Jordan’s class was in hybrid mode, attending school twice a week, he drew half of his homeroom classmates, in a manner so detailed that each student could pick out who they were.
“I had seen that in his class and was so impressed that I asked him if he could in his spare time draw us a new leopard,” Martin said Thursday. “Just a few weeks later, he emailed it to me, and now we have it.”
Thanks to Jordan, the new leopard will be on shirts, any flyer put out by LES, on school letterhead, on posters to go up in the school, and more, she said.
“The only bummer about it is now every homeroom wants him to draw them,” said Martin. “He’s a pretty talented kid, and we’re proud to have him.”
In September, Jordan will enter Daisy Bronson Middle School as a seventh-grader.
“We plan for the new mascot to be up and ready at the beginning of the next school year,” said Martin. “Jordan left us with a parting gift.”
Jordan described his beginnings as a visual artist.
“I started to draw in second grade when I was doing these drawings for Valentine’s Day,” he said. “I started to watch YouTube videos to draw better and got up to this point on my style.”
For the drawing of his classmates (titled “Jordan Marshall’s Animation of His Homeroom Class, Class of 2027”), he began with pencils and crayons, sketching from a photograph of his friends.
Initially, he made two drawings, one of his class’s Monday/Tuesday cohort and the other of his Thursday/Friday cohort.
Eventually, he combined the two into one artwork.
Some classmates he captured in their original pose.
For others, if he felt the pose could be better, he let his creativity run free.
“They were all so happy, it made me happy,” said Jordan.
Lately, another artistic inclination has taken hold - piano.
“I’ve been practicing my piano so I really don’t have that much time to draw,” said Jordan. “I’ve been playing since 2018. Now, I actually know how to play piano, at least to my standards.”
When drawing, he said he enjoys letting his mind go, doing many things at once.
Jordan, who has a YouTube channel that he makes animations on with cartoon characters, is also considering incorporating visual art into a future career.
His talents did not escape the eye of Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart, who made the official new mascot announcement during Monday’s school board meeting, which Jordan attended with his grandmother.
Last week, Hart was in LES and saw Jordan’s drawing of the new mascot.
“It was incredible,” he said. “I said, ‘Who did that? Do you have a parent who’s an artist.’” [Martin] said no, this is one of our sixth-grade students.”
Hart said, “Jordan, I’ve been doing this a long time and you are an exceptionally talented young man … Take a look at this young man. My prediction is he’s going to be doing great things. Congratulations. Wonderful work.”
The last LES student to draw a new leopard mascot was Kyle Scott, who graduated high school a few years ago, said Martin.
“So this is a changing of the guard, so to speak,” she said.
