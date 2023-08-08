SJA Alumna Hannah Rowe Crowned 50K USATF National Trail Champion

DANBURY, N.H. —Hannah Rowe is a USATF National Trail Champion.
Rowe, a 2010 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate, was the top female finisher at the 50-kilometer race at Ragged Mountain Resort this past weekend, finishing the trail course in 5 hours, 33 minutes and 43 seconds. Her husband, Philip Royer, was the race’s overall winner, taking home the top prize at 4:33:54 — nearly 22 minutes ahead of the pack.
“It felt pretty amazing to win this weekend,” Rowe said. “I’ve been training really, really hard for the road marathon for several years now but, in my last three marathons, did not quite get the results I hoped for. So to see all of that fitness I’ve built over the years (and this past year for Grandma’s Marathon in June) pay off in the past few weeks at these two trail races is a really rewarding feeling.”
Rowe switched to trail racing just two weeks ago, running her first trail race, the Speedgoat 28K, in Salt Lake City, Utah and securing first place in that race.
“I feel more at home on the trails than I’ve ever felt on the pavement, so I think there’s something psychological to this as well — I’m just happier,” Rowe said.
“Winning the 50K trail championships together yesterday was particularly special for us,” she added.
Rowe, a St. J native, and Royer now live in Boston. After graduating from SJA, Rowe competed in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track at Dartmouth College for four years.
“I was injured for many of the indoor and outdoor seasons, but put together four solid cross-country seasons — maybe foreshadowing that I was meant for trails,” Rowe said.
In her senior season at Dartmouth, she scored for the Big Green at the NCAA Division I Nationals. She then competed for George Washington University after receiving an extra year of eligibility and scored in the indoor 3K and 5K at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship. Following her year at GWU, she competed for a few years with Georgetown Running Club before moving to California.
Rowe got hooked on long-distance running after competing in her first marathon in 2018 — a week prior to her wedding. Since then, she has qualified for the Olympics Trials Marathon in 2020 (with a time of 2:44) and has been chasing the 2024 Olympic Trials standard of 2:37 for about a year or so — coming up just short at 2:40.
Rowe says her training looks similar to marathon training, with high weekly mileage of 75-90 miles per week, long road workouts during the week and big trail efforts on the weekends — 15-25 miles with 3,000-6,000 feet of vertical gain.
Next up for the power couple is a trip to Big Bear, California in October to run the Kodiak 50K where they will attempt to qualify for the UTMB World Series Finals in Chamonix, France next August. A top-three finish will be needed to qualify.
