SJA Alumna Hannah Rowe Crowned 50K USATF National Trail Champion

2010 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Hannah Rowe crosses the finish line as the top female finisher at the 50-kilomter race at Ragged Mountain Resort. (Contributed Photo)

DANBURY, N.H. —Hannah Rowe is a USATF National Trail Champion.

Rowe, a 2010 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate, was the top female finisher at the 50-kilometer race at Ragged Mountain Resort this past weekend, finishing the trail course in 5 hours, 33 minutes and 43 seconds. Her husband, Philip Royer, was the race’s overall winner, taking home the top prize at 4:33:54 — nearly 22 minutes ahead of the pack.

