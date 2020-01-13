SJA Campus To Host “Kamp Iwannahavfun” Summer Camp For Area Youth

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Campers and counselors enjoy a refreshing dip in Crystal Lake during a Kamp Iwannahavfun outing. This summer the camp will be held on the campus of St. Johnsbury Academy for the first time. The camp serves area youth entering grades 1-5 in the fall. (Courtesy Photo)
St. Johnsbury Academy and the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department announced that the “Kamp Iwannahavfun” program will be housed on the campus of the Academy for the first time this summer. The program, which was initially created by an Academy senior as a Capstone project, will begin its 14th season of operation in June and serves area youth entering grades 1-5 in the fall.
According to “Kamp” Director Kathleen Higgs, “This move is being made as significant construction is scheduled to take place at the St. Johnsbury School over the summer. While those changes are exciting for the school, they would have made hosting Kamp very difficult. Not having the camp was not an option for us, and thankfully the whole team at the Academy saw the value of this great program and are welcoming us with open arms. The Academy’s resources like the Field House, open space like Stowe Green and Brantview Lawn, and the playing fields and track will be an awesome place for a kid to be a kid this summer. I’m super excited about this sudden new development and to maintain our great relationships with valued community partners.”
