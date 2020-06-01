The St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 2020 went out with a bang Sunday night.
Fireworks erupted over the SJA athletic fields as retiring headmaster Tom Lovett led a sing-a-long of the school’s Alma Mater from a giant, drive-in movie screen set-up in front of over 100 decorated cars and trucks, packed with singing and horn-honking graduates and their families.
It was the Grand Finale of a most unusual graduation ceremony brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the campus to shut down in March.
“Congratulations on making it here,” said Lovett to open the video ceremony. “For your resilience in what we’ll call “unprecedented” times. Congratulations for staying together. Your class bond has been inspiring to me.”
Valedictorian Zoe Montague of St. Johnsbury and Salutatorian Han “Carrie” Zeng of Dalian City, China, both touched on the pandemic and other recent events in their speeches.
“I don’t feel at all qualified to give any of you advice,” said Montague while addressing her classmates. “But I would like to briefly re-state what I’ve learned from you over the past four years — ‘Be Kind To Everyone.’”
Montague said it more than just four words or a catchy slogan.
“I think it’s easy to dismiss this idea because it seems so obvious,” said Montague. “But the Academy is a place that draws students from different middle schools, different states and different countries together into one community. It’s the ideal forum for fostering understanding and kindness towards those of different backgrounds. And we shouldn’t take the experience we had here for granted. The rest of the world will not always be so kind so we have to make sure that we remain kind. It will make a difference.”
Zeng, who has learned English as a second language, told her classmates that she has learned that “growing up” is not a phrase with a finite meaning.
“We are, in fact, constantly in a state of growing up,” said Zeng. “My experience here at the Academy has taught me that education is something beyond pure knowledge itself.”
Zeng said education and community can provide inner piece even during difficult times.
“We need to utter our own voice,” said Zeng. “We need to hold onto each other tightly and to understand the pain of what’s gone on through this great difficulty. In this way, we are no longer islands isolated by our nationalities. But instead a harmonious entity.“
The ceremony was preceded by a car parade of graduates though campus and St. Johnsbury Village.
It was announced during the video that The Class of 2020 had voted to honor SJA faculty members Ilene Dickinson and Steve Jolliffe with teaching awards. The graduation video was produced by SJA Director of Communications Steve Legge who was honored Sunday with the “Unsung Hero” award given by the SJA Board of Trustees.
The St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 2020 are: Jordan Adams, Anna Margaret Aiken, Brittney Morgan Ailes, Majd Z. Al Abas, Trey Alercio, Alyssa Alger, Alissa An, Ezekiel J. Anair, Caleb Scott Anderson, Renée Audette, Ty B. Avery, Lane Reeves Baldauf, Jordan S. Barbour, Anthony L. Barnett, Daniel Barrera Escudero, Morgan Taylor Belknap, Kaylin E. Benjamin, Andrew A. Benoit, Christopher D. Benton, Andrew S. Berrian, Katherine E. Blassingame, Luke D. Bogie, MacKay Honor Breton, Michael A. Brink, Morgan Jaylene Brown, Jacob H Bruzual, Trista A. Bujaucius, Dylon S. Bunnell, Lydia G. Bushey, Timothy Chan, Yu Cheng Chang, Sadie Jacqueline Chapman, Zixian Chen, Chen-Yu Chien, Alicia Kathryn Choate, Josie Beth Choiniere, Melanie Amber Coons, Alexandra Grace Corrow, Andrew L. Cowan, Shaelyn R. Craft, Samuel L. Crankshaw, Cooper Thomas Crown, Madison Annie Crown, Jack Henry Cushman, Haleigh A. Daft, Elizabeth Dauscher, Hannah Patricia Davis, Alejandro de Fortuny Carrasco, Emmanuel F. Del Pino Álvarez, Corey James Delworth, Natalie Grace Deschamps, Leo William Desrochers, Ramone Thomas Deniro DiMartino, Hannah L. Dirlam, Savannah L. Domingues, Taylor R. Domingues, Devon B. Drown, Rylee Andrew Drown, Morgan Scott Eames, Shania K. Eastman, Ryan Fletcher Egan, Matthew Jacob Emerson, Chase Frank Albert Empsall, Austin J. A. Fenoff, Charles B. Fisher, Kieran D. Fletcher, Gabrielle D. Flory, Kathleen Marie Fogarty, Patrick Roland Fox, Maxime Z. Frechette, Lane F. Freeto, Riko Fujiki, Donnavon Ethan Furbert, Juliaunna Frances Garey, Mark G. Ghafoori, Lucas G. Glenn, Shelby Goodell-Spooner, Elijah W. Goodwin, Jade A. Grime, Silas J. Gruber, Nicholas Patrick Guckin, Tucker J. Guilfoyle, Gabriel Dakota Gumbs, Qinxuan Guo, Sophie Jean Guss, Benjamin W. Gwilt, Linjie Hao, William Blackburn Haresch, Willow V. Hartwell, Asom Hayman-Jones, Zachary T. Hebert, Jed Lowell Heck, Nora Eiby Heffernan, Jillian Rose Hegarty, Sophia M. Hendrick, Lindsay Morgan Holbrook, Jin Wook Hong, Alexander Hooker, Jacinta M. Houde, Wilder J. Hudson, Sydney Jaye Huntington-Strohm, Daegan Roy Ignjatovic, Grace Louise Ilsley-Greene, Sung Woo Jang, Cody R. Jarels, Cole Richard Jefferson, An Jiang, César Jiménez Garza, Kyle Peter Johnson, Maxwell Burgess Jones, Darius G. Kapoukranidis, Chatchaya A. Karnasuta, Yuma Kato, Kiana D. Keene, Chaemin Kim, Emma E. Kinerson, Matheu Emerson King, Pashion Aimee Ajoy Knowles, Erik Kong, Zhasmin Kuatova, Isabella Grace Kurtgis, Madison J. Labounty, Brian Richard Lamar, Troy G. Lamont, Marc J. Lamontagne, Aaron Daniel Langmaid, Gwendolyn E. Lantagne, Grace P. Larocque, Sydney Alexandria Lavoie, Tri Minh Le, Lilly Jacqueline Leach, Zachary Simon Lemieux, Audrey M. Lewis, Raymond J. Lewis, Junle Li, Tianrui Li, Logan A. Limoges, Yinan Lin, Jose Losada Lopez Schummer, Yichen Lu, Trevor M. Lunnie, Anna M. Lyons, Angelica C. MacKenzie, Allison M. Maher, Danierys Stephany Martinez Hernandez, Takahiro Matsumoto, Michael Thomas McQuillan, Isabella L. Mertens, Matthew L. Monaghan, Zoe Hegerle Montague, Moriah E. Mooney, Lucas J. Mori, Abby Leigh Morris, Tobias T. Morton, Alysia Moses, Josephine Eloise Moulton, Bryce A. Nadeau, Anzhelika Nastashchuk, Komachi Nomizu, William Tate Norwood, Margo G. O’Keefe, Katherine Keito Ota, Natpugit Pakseubzin, Hunter John Palmieri, Yifeng Pan, Delaney S. Payeur, Alexis F. Perkins, Liam T. Pickard, Maxwell Poulin, Jeremy Kennedy Reardon, Garrett James Rice, Makyla E. Rich, Madison L. Riggie, Bailey L. Rinaldi, Ann Louise Roberts, Autumn S. Roberts, Olivia L. Robinson, Piper Caledonia Rainbow Rolfe, Gareth Walter Romp, Cody Bennett Rowell, Jonathan P. Roy, Jericho Lake Rutledge, Mya Rae Rutledge, Curtis Francis Saffo, Jon Sahatciu, Pakhawat Sahawat, Gabriel Salén, Naya Marie Sanborn, Nathan Scott Sandvil, Shane Bradlee Sandvil, Sergio Sastre Salgado, Kayla Rachel Scharf, Javier Ignacio Serdio del Valle, Emma Morgan Sestito, Pema K. Sherpa, Hannah Abryele Silver, Khyri Shakil Calvin Simons, Maelley Karen Singer, Brandon Lee Smith, Leah B. Smith, Karolina K. Snejdarova, Noah River Sorin, Brette L. Stone, Mikaela K. Strzempko, Dylan M. Sullivan, Colby M. Switser, Samuel Raymond Sylvain, Kayla M. Talbot, Kiichi Tanabe, Ken Tanaka, Xin Tang, Sparta C. Thurber, Konrad Tillman, Reis A. Towle, Cao Minh Trung Tran, Hunter Napoleon Verge, Dylan Thomas Villeneuve, Joseph Lumbay Vineyard, Gregory C. Vogel, Averill H. Wagner, Kennedy B. Wagner, Muyao Wang, Logan Gabriel Wendell, Isaiah Jibri Whitsett, Jaden Powers Willey, Kyle Edward Willey, Rudolph Wilson III, Liam B. Winski, Elijah R. Winters, James A. Wood, Jingyuan Xiao, Jiayi Xu, Yuka Yamasawa, Aini Yeskhozhina, Molly Kathleen Young, Han Zeng, Xingyu Zhang, Liang Zhao, Yiqi Zhao, Qingdun Zhou and Weipeng Zhou.
