SJA Grad’s Film ‘No Running’ To Debut At Tribeca Film Festival June 11

Tucker Morgan, a 2008 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate, will show his film, “No Running” at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 11.
His road from Peacham to New York was by way of San Francisco, South Africa, Cuba and, finally, to Los Angeles, all the while studying the art of film. He began in documentary filmmaking because he says, “I believe that everyone has a story that deserves to be told, and I am inspired by the way that documentary films give a voice and a platform to the underrepresented and disenfranchised.”
In his current work he has shifted not only to fiction, but also to horror, the genre experiencing a resurgence among today’s audiences. “Audiences today enjoy films that make them think and feel beyond traditional jump-scares; they want to see something they have never seen before, and the horror genre allows us to tackle issues [such as] racism, classism and sexism, while still entertaining the viewer,” explains Morgan.
A Black man raised in a white family in very white community, Morgan feels that he offers a perspective different from what most people expect from a Black screenwriter. “My distinct viewpoint gives me a singular ability to look at society through a different lens than most, and my experiences are often reflected in how each character navigates the story world through their actions and behaviors.”
He recalls first reading authors, Langston Hughes, Ray Bradbury and Maya Angelou at Thaddeus Stevens School in Lyndon Center, and becoming inspired to write creatively and “to pay attention to my grammar,” he says.
Reflecting on his time at Thaddeus Stevens School, he adds, “TSS is where I first learned that my past, Black history, started long before the boat ride over. It was there I was first exposed to the Civil Rights Movement and to a curriculum that discussed the Internment of Japanese Americans, the Holocaust, and how the law and the Constitution fit into those histories. I can honestly say that a huge part of my world view regarding the fight for justice and equality for all is rooted in my time at TSS.”
Morgan’s film “No Running,” is directed by Delmar Washington and can viewed at the Tribeca Film Festivals, June 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets for online viewing can be purchased by visiting the Tribeca Online Premiers web page.
