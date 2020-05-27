Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Johnsbury Academy has altered its graduation this year to a vehicle parade-style graduation. This event will occur on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 7:30 PM.

This vehicle parade is expected to contain up to 200 vehicles and traffic is expected to be impacted. The route that the vehicle parade will take begins at St. Johnsbury Academy and proceeds north on Main Street where it will turn down Hastings Hill, then south on Railroad Street, and finally turn up Main Street back to the St. Johnsbury Academy.

There will be road guards and/or law enforcement present at intersections to close off roads at the appropriate time. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area during this procession. If motorists must traverse the route, please respect the direction of road guards and law enforcement.

