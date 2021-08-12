ST. JOHNSBURY — The headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy will be adjusting her work schedule as she copes with unspecified health issues.
In a letter to families and students on Wednesday, which focused on COVID-19 protocols and orientation schedules for the 2021-2022 school year, Dr. Sharon Howell included a personal note about her condition.
“I want to share with you that a personal health challenge has arisen for me over the summer which will require me to lead the school from a distance during some periods over the next few months. I will be Zooming into meetings with you, faculty and staff, and students; leading the Administrative Team; and speaking in Chapel remotely for parts of the fall semester,” she said.
She added that her health condition may require her to be off campus at times.
“I hope to spend some weekends in St. Johnsbury over this period, but please know I will be communicating robustly and regularly with you all, and I will be on campus in spirit and on screen,” she said.
Howell, the first female headmaster in St. Johnsbury Academy’s 178-year history, is entering her second hear at the helm.
She concluded her letter on Wednesday with words or appreciation for the SJA community and a message of encouragement for the students as they return to school.
“I love St. Johnsbury Academy, and it is my great privilege to lead it—I will always do what is right for the school and support our mission and tradition in whatever way I am able. I am beyond grateful for the support of the community here, and I am so excited to see our students thrive and embrace the coming school year,” she said.
