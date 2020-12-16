SJA Locked Down After Bomb Threat

State and local police respond to a bomb threat at St. Johnsbury Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

St. Johnsbury Academy will be open for classes today after the school went into lockdown on Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

However, the nearby St. Johnsbury School will be closed.

