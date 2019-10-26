ST. JOHNSBURY - About a dozen high school students pitched in to help the St. Johnsbury Academy National Honor Society, several teachers and their children, and community members volunteer to carve 55 jack-o-lanterns for Halloween decorations downtown.
The pumpkins, brought to the school in a trailer on Friday afternoon, will first be on display in Arnold Park, and then some of them will be moved for the big Halloween parade on Main Street and used in photo booths set up for the day, said Dr. Tom Turek, a volunteer helping out with the event Friday afternoon.
