St. Johnsbury Academy has a plan to make sure the Class of 2020 remembers their high school graduation for more than just the COVID-19 pandemic.
The details are still being worked out while school officials continue to receive guidance from the Vermont Department of Health and the Agency of Education. But it won’t be the Academy’s usual week-long celebration culminating in a packed ceremony inside the SJA field house.
The basic plan now is to honor SJA graduates in a most unique way on May 31 starting with a massive parade of cars carrying graduates and their families throughout the campus and the community.
“It’ll be kind of a drive-in movie kind of a event,” said SJA Headmaster Tom Lovett on Wednesday. “We’ll start in the field house parking lots around dusk. The cars will line-up and they’ll go down Brantview Drive and down Main Street — bI’m not exactly sure what the parade route will look like yet. But the campus will be lined with lawn signs — one for each graduate.”
After the parade, the Class of 2020 will be honored during a special ceremony held on the St. Johnsbury Academy athletic fields — while seated in their cars.
“So the graduates will drive though town — maybe 170 cars strong — and then they’ll come back to campus and park on the soccer field where we’re renting a big screen. A big screen up against the soccer score board. You’ll be able to tune in to an FM frequency to get the sound and a recorded program will play on the screen. It’ll be a combination of awards, presentations, videos and speeches.”
Lovett said the plan calls for cars being parked starting about 25 feet back from the giant screen to provide graduates with the best possible view. Others who attend in their cars can park on the hill behind the field house.
Lovett said he hopes to include traditional SJA graduation events such the honoring of outstanding and retiring teachers in the event.
The plan right now plan is to record the ceremony and post it that evening for SJA graduates around the world who at this point won’t be allowed to attend. That group includes international students and boarding students from outside of Vermont.
Plans for the handing out of graduate diplomas have not been decided yet, but it will likely happen on a separate day in June.
“We’re still talking about what the diploma ceremony will look like,” said Lovett. “The original plan was for June 1, but now the restrictions on size of groups are making us think we would be able to give graduates a better experience if we pushed it back later in June,” said Lovett.
SJA is also looking into the possibility of including fireworks during the May 31 ceremony.
“It’ll mark the milestone,” said Lovett.
At this point there are no plans for a special commencement speaker.
Lovett said the final details probably won’t be decided until after Gov. Phil Scott’s next update on pandemic restrictions.
“We still have details and so forth, but we at least have a plan and the outlines of it,” said Lovett. “We’ll probably wait until we hear what he has to say before we really start to move forward.”
