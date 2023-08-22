Aidan Brody reacts with Kerrick Medose during the first half of St. J’s 65-60 Metro Division boys basketball win over visiting Essex in the Hilltoppers’ home opener at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Aidan Brody is serving on the Vermont Student-Athlete Advisory Council, which includes high school athletes from around the state meeting and discussing leadership and topics concerning Vermont high school athletics.
The Vermont Principal Association formed the council to “empower students as learners and leaders and improve the quality of educational opportunities in the state.”
Brody serves as a team captain for both the Hilltopper boys varsity soccer and basketball teams. Last fall he was a boys soccer Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen recipient and was selected to the All-Metro second team. In the winter, he landed on the CR’s boys basketball Dream Dozen honorable mention.
The 12 Members of the SAAC were selected in April and an orientation and workshop was held earlier this month.
Criteria for selection consisted of participation in at least two sports for at least two years, with at least one of those sports being varsity. Students must also be in the class of 2024 or 2025 and carry a B average or better.
The purpose of the council is to create a forum for discussing issues facing student-athletes statewide, to learn ways to use their athletic platform to change their schools for the better and to advise the VPA on athletic policy.
Member responsibilities include policy review and making recommendations, input on VSADA Student Leadership Conference and creating programs and resources for athletes who want to use their platform to improve student life in local schools.
The council plans to meet via tele/video conference on the third Sunday of each month.
