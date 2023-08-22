SJA To Emphasize Learning Inside, Outside Classroom

ST. JOHNSBURY — Always learning.
That will be the theme of the 2023-24 academic year at St. Johnsbury Academy.
The independent school will focus on all types learning — inside the classroom and out — when it welcomes more than 1,100 students for the first day of classes on Wednesday morning, said SJA headmaster Sharon Howell.
“Our theme this year comes from our Latin Motto “Semper Discens” — which means “Always Learning.” We see this theme as resonating both with our desire to focus on the basics of our duty as an institution — to teach and learn — and also to highlight the importance of learning from each other and maintaining a posture of humility and seeking understanding,” Howell said.
Those values will be communicated to a diverse student body, made up of 925 day students, coming from 45 communities in Vermont and New Hampshire, and approximately 185 dorm students, hailing from 15 states and 20 countries (Azerbaijan, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, and Venezuela).
“We’ve been reading the research about how important feeling connected and valued is to student learning and success, and want to give that priority this year,” Howell said.
That message will be accompanied by new learning opportunities.
The Academy has added plumbing and heating to its roster of career and technical education programs, under instructor Jeff Roberts, and the new “X Block” will allow faculty to offer quarterly courses in elective subjects, such as “Introduction to American Sign Language,” “Contemporary issues,” and a beginning barista course.
“We’ve been working on enhancing opportunities beyond the school day and encouraging all kinds of participation from students and faculty,” Howell said, explaining that the X Block “will allow faculty to bring special expertise and energy to an area of study, skill, or craft.”
In addition, SJA will offer a first-year math lab and second-year reading and writing lab to address learning gaps, the school’s student leadership program (HILLS) is piloting student-led discussions and initiatives, and the Academy will partner with BETA technologies to bring the company’s mobile lab flight simulator to campus next month for interested students.
Also, in conjunction with the “Walk To End Hunger,” faculty leaders are planning “Week To End Hunger,” a week-long interdisciplinary study of food security, global food dynamics, and community food literacy.
Accompanying those new learning opportunities are many improvements around campus.
Among them: The South Church Hall exterior was repainted white with dark green doors, Colby Hall was equipped with a single-stall ADA-accessible restroom, crosswalks were repainted (with automatic crossing lights to be installed soon), the dining hall was repainted and re-floored, academic and residence halls were outfitted with enhanced door access, and the applied engineering space was moved closer to the robotics lab.
Facilities were improved to address safety, security and equity and SJA hired a full-time Security Lead to further professionalize campus safety efforts.
Other new staff include Athletic Director Troy Engle, CTE Curriculum Coordinator Jean Wheeler, CTE instructors Jack Palmer (woodworking), Michael Deming (automotive) and Roberts (heating and plumbing), and three intern/apprentice level teachers who also have roles in residential life: Jack Keffer and Ethan Lipson in English, and Callahan Beck in Social Studies.
Meanwhile longtime faculty member Steve Jolliffe is the new Dean of Faculty and Katy Smith and Matt O’Brien are class deans for grades 9 and 10.
