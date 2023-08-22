SJA To Emphasize Learning Inside, Outside Classroom
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Academy students move through the campus on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, as the new school year begins. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Always learning.

That will be the theme of the 2023-24 academic year at St. Johnsbury Academy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments