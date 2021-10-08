SJPD Cracks Armed Robbery Case With DNA Evidence

Good police work combined with technology has led to the arrest of a local man in connection with the armed robbery of a St. Johnsbury store last year.
William Currier, 53, is now accused of robbing the Champlain Farms convenience store at 490 Railroad St. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 12:05 p.m.
Police say Currier brandished a knife and demanded money from the store clerk before fleeing on foot with approximately $131 in stolen cash.
“He was my main suspect from the beginning just due to the fact that he was in that area during the time of the incident and matched the physical description,” said St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford on Friday.
Police contacted Currier but the investigation quickly became complicated because while Currier matched the physical description of the suspect he was not wearing the same clothes described by witnesses at the scene.
Police continued their investigation including a sweep of the area assisted by Vermont State Police and K-9 Igor who located clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect during the robbery. The clothes were found stashed in the corner on the outside porch on the third floor of 560 Railroad Street. The clothes were seized and sent to the Vermont Crime Lab for testing.
“When we found the clothes that had been discarded I thought, at that point, that the two could be connected,” said Bickford.
According to police, Currier later agreed during the investigation to provide a buccal swab sample of his DNA to investigators and when the crime lab returned DNA testing results of the seized clothing it was a match.
“That basically tied the two together,” said Bickford.
Bickford also noted that he was a bit surprised that Currier was the one who allegedly committed the robbery.
“I just think this was an isolated incident and I don’t understand why he did what he did but desperate situations make people do things they normally don’t do,” said Bickford.
Bickford and Ofc Craig Watrous Jr. were initially dispatched to the scene after a panic alarm was received by police.
The suspect was described at the time as a white male, approximately 6’2,” wearing a blue jacket, a colored face mask and Carhartt-style snow pants and was last seen walking in the direction of Walgreens.
Currier has been cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court to answer charges on Monday, Nov. 8.
In separate incidents, the same Champlain Farms store was robbed in April 2017 and July 2019.
