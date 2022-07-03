A skate park that a group of Bethlehem residents have envisioned for a number of years to give area youth and community members an additional recreational opportunity and a place to socialize is inching closer to reality.
Earlier in the year, the Bethlehem Skate Park Association, because it is not a registered nonprofit, asked the Bethlehem Select Board if they could use the town’s tax identification number to apply for U.S. Congressional earmarks money to advance the project, which is slated for the town property at Main and Agassiz streets.
At the location now is a skate park featuring a few wooden ramps and other park components on asphalt, which has its share of cracks.
Proposed is a concrete surface that can withstand weathering and provide modern skate park features.
The town has used its tax ID number for other entities, and the board agreed to first have Bethlehem Skate Park Association members give a presentation on their plan and how the money would be spent, Bethlehem Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said during Monday’s board meeting.
Presenting were residents and association members Ed Shanshala and Nick Storella.
A resident since 2005, Shanshala said he’s seen an increasing number of recreational activities, such as the Mt. Eustis Ski Hill in Littleton and the revived community pool in Bethlehem, and a modern skate park in Bethlehem would be a nice addition.
“It could be a skateboard, it could be roller blades, it could be roller skates,” he said. “We have Adaptive Sports in Franconia and I see some opportunities there.”
The proposal that began in the $200,000 range was reduced to $100,000, and the skate park association is on the Congressional docket for $80,000, said Shanshala, who wrote the grant for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Any approval still needs to go through a committee in Washington, D.C., he said.
The federal government’s new fiscal year budget begins on Oct. 1 and the earliest the town would receive the money is around May 2023, said Shanshala.
Tapped for construction would be Artisan Skateparks, which has built parks across the country, including nearby Berlin and in Burlington, Vt.
“It’s a credible organization,” said Shanshala. “They’re used to building concrete in the North Country so we don’t have to worry about it disintegrating … With these $80,000 that are pending, we can secure another $15,000 to $20,000. Success begets success.”
Artisan Skateparks builds high-density concrete skate parks and has built them in Massachusetts, Vermont, and in other places in New Hampshire, said Storella.
He called the park on the waterfront in Burlington large and impressive.
“We call them skate parks but they are really human-powered parks,” said Storella. “Scooters, bicycles, whatever. As long as you don’t have a motor, you’re welcome.”
The builder, spraying a high-density foam, comes in and does it all, including the drainage, he said.
About $100,000 would do it, and if more money is raised, more can be added, said Storella.
“It’s pretty amazing what it can do for a community,” he said. “It’s exciting and I think now it’s in our grasp. We’ll try to apply for a couple more grants.”
Once the money is in hand, a proper design can be worked out, said Storella.
The reason the Bethlehem Skate Park Association is not a nonprofit is because the park is on town property and will be handed to the town, under the umbrella of recreation, like the tennis courts and pool, he said.
With the skate park that’s there now, the association helps youth with cleaning and trash pickup and ensuring that there are no dangers on the site, said Storella.
“If this park gets built, we’d stay together and do the maintenance, whatever needs to be done,” he said. “It’s minimal trash pickup and drainage. Anything else would be volunteer and we have a big network of people to help out.”
Shanshala said the community needs to find more opportunities for kids of the skate park age, and said with items such as helmets being needed, there might be an opportunity for a store.
“We have great wood in the forests and some of that wood is appropriate to build skateboards,” he said. “We saw it happen in Vermont. We don’t have a skateboard counterpart that produces skateboards, so why not here?”
There are many kids out there who want to skateboard and bike and it’s a safe place to congregate, said Storella.
“I think this sounds like a wonderful project,” said Select Board member Chris Jensen. “Thank you for all of your efforts. I feel really comfortable with town supporting it.”
With more and more trails and opportunities already coming to the area, Shanshala said a skate park “just makes sense” and is one more attraction to get people in Bethlehem to stop and stay awhile.
Because the New England weather makes asphalt fall apart, Storella said there aren’t many surfaces in the area that are smooth.
If the park becomes a reality, he said the association will work on supplying skateboards for youth.
“Because it’s in the Olympics, there is a lot more attention,” he said. “Nike’s best selling shoes are skateboard shoes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.