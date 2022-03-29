Ski With Miller As Part Of Saturday Bodefest

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Skiing with Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Bode Miller awaits those who’ve signed up for this year’s Bode Fest Ski Challenge.
“Grab your friends & family - you’re invited to an adventurous day of skiing, laughing, and some friendly competition with our local hero, Bode Miller,” states the flyer for the event, set for April 2 at Cannon Mtn. Proceeds from this family-friendly event will benefit Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country. Bode Fest is the annual winter fundraising event for the Turtle Ridge Foundation. Registration is limited to 300 participants.
The Bode Fest entry fee includes: Entry to Kids’ Ski w/Bode Run (for kids 18 & under who can self-load a chair lift and ski unassisted); Entry to the Bode Fest Family Fun Race (one run, single GS format on Gremlin trail); BBQ lunch ticket; Participant swag bag; Commemorative event item; Bode Fest VIP Pass (to wear on the hill throughout the day); Bring a favorite item for Bode to autograph; Picture with Bode; Raffle drawing… Names will be drawn until the goods are all gone. The online auction is open until Sunday, April 3.
