Skier Dies In Ammonoosuc Ravine Avalanche

SARGENT’S PURCHASE – A back country skier was killed in an avalanche in Ammonoosuc Ravine on Mt. Washington.
Members of NH Fish & Game’s Advanced Search & Rescue Team along with US Forest Service personnel and volunteers from Mountain Rescue Services (MRS) found the body of the skier about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The rescue crew had been searching for the skier since early afternoon.
The skier, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was reported missing by his friends Tuesday night after failing to return home or answer repeated calls. Initial reports indicated that the skier had planned to ski either Ammonoosuc Ravine drainage or Monroe Brook drainage on Monday.
A search of multiple trailhead parking lots Tuesday night was conducted in an attempt to locate the skier’s vehicle to confirm he was still in the back country. His vehicle was found Wednesday morning in the Ammonoosuc Ravine parking lot.
Rescue personnel hiked into both the Ammonoosuc Ravine drainage and the Monroe Brook drainage despite potential avalanche danger in an effort to locate the skier. They spent several hours scouring both drainages, until an avalanche beacon signal was detected. The crew had to dig down approximately 13 feet of packed snow and debris before ultimately discovering the body of the missing skier.
Fish and Game Officials stated that back country skiing is risky and should only be attempted by the most prepared and experienced skiers. This skier did have years of experience and was prepared, which was evident by his use of an avalanche transceiver, but skiing in avalanche conditions is never recommended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.