Our region provides ample opportunities for downhill skiers and snowboarders of all abilities in a variety of settings on mountains (Cannon Mountain — summit elevation: 4,080) and hills (Mt. Eustis Ski Hill in Littleton, N.H. — rope tow).
There are reasons to boast about the local ski areas:
• Most snowfall in the East: Average natural snowfall — 349 inches (Jay Peak);
• Lowest cost: $5 suggested donation (Mt. Eustis Ski Hill);
• Largest ski-able area in New Hampshire: 464 acres (Bretton Woods);
• Oldest skiing destination: 1937 (Lyndon Outing Club);
• Longest vertical drop in New Hampshire: 2,180 feet (Cannon Mountain);
• Night skiing: (Lyndon Outing Club and Mt. Eustis Ski Hill)
There are six places to ski and ride in the area; three nearby in New Hampshire and three others in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.
Bretton Woods, N.H.
99 Ski Area Road, Bretton Woods, N.H.
Number of lifts: 10 - moving up to 14,000 skiers per hour
Number of trails: 63 alpine trails plus 35 glades
Opening day last year: Nov. 26, 2021; the last day of skiing was April 10, 2022.
Expected opening date this year: Nov. 26
Cost: Lift ticket rates for the 2022-2023 season are not yet finalized.
Bretton Woods was voted second overall for skiing in the East and number one in grooming and lifts for the East region in the Reader’s Choice Ski Resort Guide for 2023.
Burke Mountain Ski Resort
223 Sherburne Lodge Road, East Burke, Vt.
Number of lifts: 4, plus one magic carpet
Number of trails: 50
Skiable acres: 178
Expected opening date this year: Nov. 26
Cost: Lift ticket rates for the 2022-2023 season are $89 on weekends and $45 midweek (non-holiday times) for adults. There are half-day rates and reduced rates for Vermonters and people who come from Grafton and Coos counties in New Hampshire. Students ski at a reduced rate and children five and under ski for free.
Look for the latest information at skiburke.com
Cannon Mountain Ski Area
Franconia Notch State Park, 260 Tramway Drive, Franconia, N.H.
Number of lifts: 11
Number of trails: 97
Opening day last year: Dec. 11
Longest run: 2.3 miles
Snowmaking covers 192 of the area’s 285 skiable acres
Cost: Lift ticket rates for the 2022-2023 season are not yet finalized.
Jay Peak Resort
830 Jay Peak Road, Jay, Vt.
Number of lifts: 9 (1 Tram, 4 Quads, one triple, one double, and two surface lifts)
Opening day last year: Dec. 1; last day was May 1
Expected opening day this year: Dec. 10
Number of trails: 81
Longest trail: Ullr’s Dream (3 miles)
Parks: 4, Rabbit Beginner Park, Family Cross, Jug Handle & Interstate
Resort lift capacity: 12,820 people per hour
Cost: Lift ticket rates for the 2022-2023 season are $99 for adults with savings for consecutive days added. Tickets are discounted for kids and senior citizens. Adult Vermonters pay $84 for a day pass. Jay Peak also offers a discount to skiers who go there and have a season pass to a different ski area. Guests from Canada who pay with cash pay at par.
Lyndon Outing Club
1580 Lily Pond Road, Lyndonville, Vt.
The Lyndon Outing Club first opened in 1937. It currently has two lifts, one a 300-foot tow rope and the other a 1,200-foot T-Bar. All of the ten trails of terrain are natural with limited grooming.
Hours of operation: Wednesdays and Fridays, 6 to 9 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays; Sundays, noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: High school through adult: $15; 8th grade and under: $10; rope two only: $5
LOC is currently raising funds to add a snowmaking system. “With unreliable natural snow and last year only being open for about eight days due to lack of snowfall, the Outing Club felt it was time to look at snowmaking,” the LOC website notes. The site notes a funding plan that includes a request for the town of Lyndon ARPA funds, donations of materials and labor and financial contributions.
Mt. Eustis Ski Hill
188 Mount Eustis Road, Littleton, N.H.
Mt. Eustis Ski Hill offers a rope tow operated by volunteers, providing night skiing, terrain park and glade skiing. Mt. Eustis Ski Hill measures 1,100 feet long and has a 200-foot vertical drop.
Hours of operation (when conditions are right): Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.; Friday, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: $5 donation daily; season passes are also available.
Mt. Eustis is also working on a plan to introduce snowmaking.
Before You Go
All the ski areas encourage visitors to seek the latest information about the areas before making the trip. This includes weather forecasts, trail conditions, travel restrictions and COVID directives.
Bretton Woods: website: brettonwoods.com; phone: 603-278-3320
Burke Mountain: website: skiburke.com; phone: 802-626-7300
Cannon Mountain: website: cannonmtn.com; phone: 603-823-8800/ snowphone: 603-823-7771
Lyndon Outing Club: Facebook; website: skilyndon.com; phone: 802-274-2951
Jay Peak Resort: website: jaypeakresort.com/; phone: 802-988-2611/ snowphone: 802-988-9601
Mt. Eustis Ski Hill: Facebook, Instagram, website: www.mteustis.org
