A simple meeting this past fall to discuss building a garage somehow resulted in the Hazen Community Bell now being fully restored.
It’s one step closer to former Hazen Union student Finn Rooney’s dream of a community bell ringing again.
The bell, which was donated by the town of Greensboro, officially rang for the first time on Jan. 14, thanks to Craftsbury residents, Rich Mathez and Bob Griffiths. The Hazen Bell Committee met at Mathez’s garage in Craftsbury that day, and the bell was christened. Mathez and Griffiths presented it to the committee and rang it to celebrate the accomplishment.
So how did that chance meeting between Mathez, Griffiths and Hardwick builder, Mario Fradette come about? It’s a long story, and it was Fradette who was a driving force.
Bob Griffiths is a medical researcher, having been educated at both Johns Hopkins and Oxford, where he attained a doctorate. He has traveled extensively throughout his working years, living in various places up and down the east coast, as well as in England. He is still employed, currently with Boston Scientific. Griffiths said his work involves the study of how drugs and medical devices work together in the real world.
Griffiths and his wife, Suzanne moved to Vermont from Annapolis, Md. 17 years ago. He became good friends with Craftsbury’s Randy Calderwood upon his arrival. Griffiths remembers helping Calderwood plow Mathez’s driveway after he had purchased his vacation home.
Griffiths said he has fond memories of being with the entire Calderwood family during the spring sugaring seasons. Griffiths also coached the Calderwood kids in soccer for a time.
Tragically, Calderwood was killed in a farming accident on Aug. 13, 2016. The date also happens to be Mathez’s birthday.
Mathez was cut from a different cloth. He never enjoyed high school and left early, choosing instead to go into business. He got a job at a local body shop near his home in New Jersey. He worked for about a year, then thought he had learned enough to go into business for himself.
So he rented his father’s garage for a couple of years before launching himself into business at the ripe age of 20. Mathez purchased a historic old body shop in town, convincing the owners to let him rent to own. He would spend the next 32 years there running his auto collision business and towing service.
Griffiths landed in Craftsbury in 2003. As fate would have it, Mary Jane Fradette serviced a mortgage for them from the Merchants Bank, where she worked. Griffiths had mentioned he needed to do some renovations to his new place, so Fradette told him she had just the man for the job, her husband, Mario Fradette.
Griffiths hired Fradette in 2004, was impressed with his work and, as a result, the two formed a friendship. Griffiths said he has a great picture of Fradette cutting down some trusses at his place, chain saw buzzing above his head as he tore through some old timbers.
Mathez and his wife, Lori had family connections in East Hardwick, who for years encouraged the two to visit Vermont. Finally in 1993 the two began visiting the state. They ended up loving the area. The two rented here for a few years, including on Caspian Lake, and finally decided to buy.
Dave Rowell sold them their vacation home around 2006 in Craftsbury, across a big field from Griffiths. Then in 2016, Mathez retired, sold his business and moved to Craftsbury, building an 8,000-square-foot garage that he moved all his old collision repair equipment into. That’s when Griffiths and Mathez started seeing more of each other.
As the garage was going up, Mathez made an off-handed comment to Griffiths that he was welcome to use the garage if he ever wanted to restore something. “Rich made the comment kind of in passing, but I took it as an invitation,” laughed Griffiths.
Griffiths wanted to restore an old Porsche. And so it began; Mathez being the teacher and Griffiths the student. Over the next few years, they worked together to restore one Porsche and are currently working on another.
Which brings us to this past fall. Griffiths and Fradette met one day to discuss building Griffiths a smaller version of Mathez’s barn inside a barn he owns. Mathez just happened to be there listening in and so Fradette started a conversation with him. Once Fradette, who was on the Bell Committee, found out what Mathez did for a living, his opportunistic mind slammed into gear. Restoration skills were just what Fradette was looking for.
So Fradette told the two all about the history of the bell and asked them to listen to the Rubblestrip podcast, “Finn (Rooney) and the Bell.” The podcast, about a universally beloved student named Finn Rooney and his tragic death, touched their hearts. Both Griffiths and Mathez had experienced suicides in their families, which compelled them to help out.
The two attended the November Bell Committee meeting and gave the project a huge boost by taking on the restoration. Mathez, adept at engineering, used his expertise to determine how to rehab the worn bell, manufacturing replacement parts in his workshop.
Griffiths was right at home doing research and consulted with some bell companies. “Quite a bit of research went into figuring out what should be done,” said Griffiths. “I think initially we were a little unsure and, you know, we didn’t want to do any harm to the bell.”
They strived to ensure the bell would have its original tone. After Griffiths’ research, they got the green light to sandblast the bell and the project began. Mathez has an incredible array of machines at his disposal and quickly determined what parts needed replacing. He took pictures of the bell before dismantling it. The wheel was in disrepair, as was the clapper housing and many connecting parts.
“It wasn’t a hard thing to restore,” said Mathez. “You just had to think about the problems, it really was just basic machining, so once we figured those things out, we just had to make it happen.”
With Mathez engineering new parts and Griffiths researching, sandblasting and painting, the two had the bell restored in short order. They initially painted it gloss black, but didn’t like the finish or the paint. So they stripped it down again, Griffiths did some more research and found a much better paint product from Sherwin Williams. The company donated the paint after hearing about the scope of the project. The two painted the bell a second time with a flat finish and the job was complete.
It was a project that spoke to their hearts. “We both really wanted to do something that would help the community, you know, help lift their spirits,” said Mathez. “So it was a nice project for us. We like what we do, we both like restoring old stuff, and it was pretty simple, so we were happy to help out.”
Now the project is moving full steam ahead. Architect Patrick Kane has designed a tower to be placed outside the Hazen gymnasium this spring. Fradette continues to push the project along, gathering donated building products, and he plans to build the tower this May.
Former Hazen principal, Dave Perrigo took on fundraising, and he also had a chance meeting with another Craftsbury resident. Sarah Tewksbury helped Perrigo develop a Go Fund Me page, naming it the Hazen Community Bell Project. Donations to the project can be made online at the GoFundMe site or by mailing checks to P.O. Box 189, Hardwick, VT 05843.
