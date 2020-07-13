Sky Light: Local Comet Sighting

The comet NEOWISE was photographed from Westmore by Donald Collins at 3 a.m. July 10, 2020 looking east well before sunrise. The comet is expected to be visible in the evening sky in the low northwest late next week - about July 16 after dusk at about 10:30 p.m. It will climb higher in the northwestern evening sky during the following week. As soon as this previously faint comet emerged from its recent encounter from the glaring Sun on July 3, it appeared many times brighter than previously to naked-eye visibility. Binoculars will help to locate it.
