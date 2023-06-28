Sleeping St. Johnsbury Man Admits To Having Crack In His Truck

St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson found a St. Johnsbury man sleeping in his truck.
Allegedly with a bag of crack cocaine next to him.
Dakota John McAllister, 24, did not show for his criminal arraignment on Monday, which included misdemeanor charges of cocaine possession and violating conditions of release.
Judge Justin P. Jiron then issued an arrest warrant for McAllister with bail set at $50.
Caledonia Superior Court
Ofc. Johnson said in his report that he was dispatched on May 12 for a report of a man sleeping in a New Hampshire registered truck under the Portland Street Bridge.
“I approached the truck and observed Dakota McAllister, 24, deep asleep in the driver’s seat and a plastic baggy that contained white powder in small clumps sitting on top of the center console in plain view,” wrote Ofc. Johnson.
“He finally woke up. I asked McAllister as to what the white substance in the plastic bag was. McAllister looked at the item I had indicated and replied ‘Oh that’s crack.’”
The substance that McAllister stated was crack later tested positive for cocaine base (Crack) and weighed 21.9 Grams, according to the report.
Police said a records check showed McAllister had appeared in Orleans District Court in April for arraignment on charges of fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession.
Judge Kevin Griffin set conditions of release which included an order not to buy, have or use regulated drugs without a prescription.
McAllister faces a possible sentence of over one year in prison and a $3,000 fine.
