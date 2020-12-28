State police are looking for the person responsible for putting marbles through windows at two different Orleans County residences on Sunday.

Sgt. Andrew Jensen reported that state police heard from Lauri Stonebreaker about 2 p.m. that someone had broken a front window in her home on Main Street (Route 105) in Derby Center. Police investigation determined the window was broken by a marble that likely was shot from a slingshot.

