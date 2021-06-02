Lyndon has been waiting for months for the state to issue a construction permit for its planned Vail Drive water line extension project.
But Municipal Administrator Justin Smith told the Lyndonville Trustees on Monday that the lack of a state permit is delaying things.
“We’ve been waiting for that permit for five months and that’s what’s been holding us up,” said Smith. “They’re understaffed and they just haven’t been able to get through permits as quickly as in the past … hopefully, that comes in the next couple of days … Then we should be able to get things lined up to start that project.”
The $227,000 water system upgrade will involve the extension of a recently completed water line replacement project — from Lyndon Institute up College Road to a water reservoir at the top of Vail Hill.
That project came in under budget last year, leading Smith to suggest that the left-over bond money be used to replace another water line that takes an odd path from the nearby Speedwell Estates neighborhood to several houses along Vail Drive.
The aging Speedwell line goes under a house and then continues through a backyard and into a swampy area as it diagonally heads towards the edge of Vail Drive. From there it provides service to some houses on each side of Vail Drive.
Smith has said the additional line upgrade will likely limit the cost and complications of future repairs.
While the Vail Hill project is in the town of Lyndon, the Village of Lyndonville owns the municipal water system that serves the area.
