Small Axe Farm Coping With Climate Change Challenges

“What climate change means for farmers is that you just work harder,” said Evan Perkins, who owns Small Axe Farm along with his wife, Heidi Choate.
Located in Barnet, Small Axe Farm is a certified organic, no-till, and off-the-grid farm that grows a variety of vegetables including microgreens, which they grow nearly all year.
Evan and Heidi started homesteading in 2004, raising all their own food, and by 2008, they were marketing their produce. Currently, they farm about one acre, and sell their produce to several local stores as well as directly to consumers. Evan said that despite the challenges that climate change has imposed on farming, he and Heidi feel “so happy and so fortunate” to live off the land.
Around 10 years ago, Evan noticed that instead of rain a few times a week, there were periods of drought interspersed with periods of heavy rainfall. While that has happened historically, the variation in rainfall has become more frequent, Evan said. “It would be dry and then rain every day, one and a half months after a dry spring, or in reverse, or fall rains never came.”
The variation in rainfall noted by Evan is borne out by the Vermont Climate Assessment, 2021, which notes that while overall, Vermont is getting wetter. “Precipitation falls in fewer, more extreme events and is coupled with longer periods of no rain at times when crop water requirements are still high,” according to the assessment.
Speaking of these last two years of drought and abnormally dry conditions in the Northeast Kingdom, Evan said, “Financially we didn’t experience losses, but only because we worked harder to make up for it.” When drought was at its worst during the last two years, sometimes his newly planted crops failed, and he was forced to replant.
No-till farming, a key practice at Small Axe Farm, has been shown to enhance the water-retaining property of the soil (Cropwatch, UNL.edu.). Without this practice, the effects of drought would have been worse, Evan said.
Dr. Leslie-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, the State Climatologist for Vermont, states that the Northeast Kingdom has suffered from “hydrological drought” since 2020 which is the type of drought that takes the longest to develop and the longest to recover from.
Until recently, the NEK was abnormally dry according to the US Drought Monitor. Dr. Dupigny-Giroux emphasizes that climate is a system, and many components impact that system in Vermont, including the increasingly erratic behavior of the jet stream as well as storm tracts, snow melt, temperature, and precipitation.
Last year, storms flooded the southern half of the state, while the northern half wasn’t getting the moisture it needed. “When you see the storm tracks shifting south like we saw last year, that’s evidence of climate variability,” Dr. Dupirngy-Giroux said.
Evan sees evidence of climate variability firsthand. Remarking that the farm takes advantage of warmer springtime temperatures to plant, he notes that “it still gets just as cold on some random night in June.
“There is a benefit from it being warmer, but there is a cost to it. The fruits will bloom and then it will frost,” Evan said. “Or the crops will come out of the ground early and then it will get really cold after that.”
His first-hand observations are borne out by NOAA’s 2022 State Climate Summary for Vermont, which finds that “The state continues to experience backward or false springs, which are characterized by the normal progression of warming temperatures in the late winter and early spring followed by snow and freezing rain in April–June, cold temperatures, and winds coming from the northwest.”
Vermont has always experienced drought and floods, but it is the frequency of these events that is different now. “People tend to think of climate change as these horrendous disasters, and those certainly happen, but really what it is, is a lot of little things that add up,” Evan said.
Stating that he came from working-class people, and he is among the working class, he says that there are “a bunch of people like us from different political persuasions” all dealing with the effects of climate change. He notes that the shorter winters with less snow affects loggers, and the time for maple sugaring has decreased. “I think this conversation is important.” Climate change is “affecting all kinds of people in all kinds of ways and it’s our collective problem,” Evan said.
Alice Roberge is a student with the University of Vemont’s Community News Service.
