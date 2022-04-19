They’re a small chapter of the National FFA (once called the Future Farmers of America), but during the 92nd annual state convention at the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel, they came away with some big awards and made their community proud.
After two years of remote and online conventions, the White Mountains Regional High School students in the Paradice FFA chapter participated in the in-person convention from March 31 to April 2, going up against more than eight chapters across New Hampshire.
“Not only was there the winning, but this was all brand new to them because none of these kids had attended a state convention before because of COVID,” Jenn Scarinza, Paradice FFA advisor, said Tuesday. “Last year, we participated online.”
Then, remotely, they took quizzes on the computer.
But this year, they put on the official attire — the blue corduroy jacket, the symbol of FFA, and the black pants and tie — and stepped into unfamiliar territory with kids from across the Granite State, she said.
“For most of them, it was their very first in-person FFA event,” said Scarinza. “They jumped right in and went right at it. They are fearless, they worked hard, and they practiced. Regardless of what ribbons they came off the stage with, they made us proud because of how they represented our chapter, just going in and giving it their best. To be recognized for their hard work was the sweet icing on the cake.”
Paradice FFA students, with 14 currently on the roster, have included those from the SAU 36 towns of Lancaster, Whitefield, Dalton, Jefferson, and Twin Mountain, as well as students from across the river in Lunenburg and other Vermont communities.
For 2022, seven Paradice FFA chapter students participated in the convention, competing in Career Development Events (CDEs), attending leadership workshops, and visiting with members from other chapters around the state, as well as with state and national officers.
“They came home with some impressive awards,” said Scarinza.
Liviya Russo, a sophomore from Lunenburg and the Paradice FFA chapter president, won the state’s top award for Outstanding Greenhand in Entrepreneurship with her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).
Liviya’s SAE is based on showing her dairy cows as well as her small animals and a job shadow with a veterinarian, said Scarinza.
The SAE application is very thorough and highlights the student’s individual accomplishments with his or her agricultural project, she said.
It includes information about skills and activities, money earned or invested, hours worked, resume, letter of recommendation, and six pictures with captions.
Liviya was also placed first in the Grade 9/10 job interview and sat for an in-person interview during the event.
The Paradice FFA Forestry Team of Connor Simino (a sophomore from Jefferson), Briar Corrigan (freshman from Whitefield), Cole Milligan (junior from Jefferson), and Jaden Szurley (sophomore from Jefferson) won third-place team in the state.
In the forestry event, members completed six individual components and one team activity.
This year’s individual events were written exams, forestry equipment identification, tree identification, tree measurement, compass and pace, and timber stand improvement. In the team event, they worked together in a timed challenge to complete a list of tasks, said Scarinza.
In the Demonstration Event, members chose something they were familiar with and demonstrated how to do it in 4 to 6 minutes.
They also answered questions from the judges.
Connor Simino earned third place in Sophomore Demonstration with his demonstration of chainsaw sharpening.
Wyatt Colby (a junior from Whitefield) won fourth place in Junior Demonstration for demonstrating how to saddle a horse, using a barrel for his horse, said Scarinza.
Ainsley Savage (a sophomore from Jefferson) took on the challenge of participating in the Milk Quality CDE, normally a team event.
Event components were a written exam, cheese identification, flavors of milk identification, and real versus artificial dairy products.
Connor and Liviya served as the chapter’s voting delegates, attending the business sessions and voting on amendments to the National Constitution and the new state officer team, said Scarinza.
Wyatt and Briar helped with Courtesy Corps.
Connor served as the chapter representative and introduced the chapter on stage during the first session.
“They made the most of the convention experience by meeting new people, watching other competitions, and attending the sessions and leadership workshops,” said Scarinza. “They worked hard to prepare and really did their best. They did not realize what they were capable of, and it was very exciting to see them earn the recognition they did. They all said they had a great time and are already looking forward to next year’s FFA events.”
Scarinza thanked math teacher Kaylah Graham for acting as a chaperone to the state convention and for her involvement, time, and enthusiasm, which she said made a difference for the chapter.
Scarinza taught at WMRHS for 18 years before retiring in June.
Although retired, her own enthusiasm led her to remain FFA advisor.
Scarinza said the current FFA group has a lot of energy.
“I’ve been there for 18 years and seen the highs and the lows and the in-betweens,” she said. “We’re kind of coming off of a low, and of course, the pandemic didn’t help. We weren’t meeting in person, we didn’t have a convention, we had events that the kids were geared up to go to and then they were canceled, and it was hard to keep that enthusiasm going. But we’re building up again. That’s’ really exciting.”
FFA students are freshmen through seniors, with the current group having a heavy number of sophomores.
“We had a nice big group of new members last year that came in as freshmen,” said Scarinza. “They recruited each other to join the group and that was the beginning of the upswing of the chapter becoming a lot more active, despite restrictions with COVID. It’s a nice group of young people who truly enjoy each other and being involved with the activities.”
While FFA in the 21st century remains agricultural-based, it also has a growing focus on leadership and social skills and developing students as young leaders for the future, she said.
Part of the program is having FFA students complete a resume.
“Some think they don’t have anything, but as you pull it out of them they do have a lot of skills and a lot of abilities and probably some certifications under their belts that are assets for a potential employer,” said Scarinza.
As those future leaders Develop, they are keeping the North Country’s agricultural heritage alive, she said.
“I bet there are some old, faded blue corduroy jackets in a lot of closets around the area,” said Scarinza. “It’s really nice the kids are picking up the torch and carrying on the traditions with these activities.”
