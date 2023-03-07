ST. JOHNSBURY — Just 19 percent of the town’s total voting population of 3,800 people elected opponent-less town and school officials and said yes to every request for money on Tuesday.
All of the town’s annual Town Meeting Day business is handled via Australian ballot. The polling place is in the Welcome Center.
Only 726 ballots went into the tabulator over 11 hours of voting.
The low voter turnout disappointed poll workers Town Clerk Stacy Jewell and Kevin Oddy, former selectman, who monitored the vote tabulator throughout the day.
“It sucked,” said Jewell.
“It was horrible,” said Oddy.
Unlike last year when there were contests in both the town and school boards, this year, incumbents were up for re-election and ran unopposed. Winning re-election were select board members Dennis Smith, Brendan Hughes and Tracy Zschau; Abigail Campbell and Tom Huntington remain school directors.
Voters approved budget increases at the school and in the town. School spending jumped over $2 million from last year to a request of $26,141,467 this year. The budget reflects a per-pupil spending increase from last year of nearly $3,000, going from $16,667.10 last year to over $19,000 this year.
In the town budget, voters in the special services district, which pays for police, favored a request of $1,776,033, over $250,000 higher than budgeted last year.
The total town budget supported in a vote of 537 to 185 on Tuesday is $4,287,930. Last year voters approved a town budget of $3,825,338.
The highway budget also increased this year, but at a lesser amount. It went from $3,255,389 last year to $3,510,463 this year.
Voters approved all 19 special appropriations. The total amount of money to support the 19 requests is $314,670. Among the requesting organizations, only the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club increased its requested amount from what it sought last year. As an appropriation to support the club’s operation and maintenance of the community pool, Kiwanians increased the request from $19,900 last year to $29,000 this year. Voters approved in a vote of 596 to 119.
Voters also approved the cost of improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, estimated at just under $4 million. The money will come from a bond totaling no more than $1,676,000, less available grants, and the use of unexpended bond money that voters approved in 2016.
The wastewater project will be paid for by ratepayers and not tax dollars. The project will begin in the fall and be completed by next summer.
The ballot on Tuesday also asked voters if the town can eliminate the office of constable. Voters said yes in a vote of 515 to 148.
100th Anniversary Of Significant Vote
Town Meeting Day this year is the 100th anniversary of a vote that changed the town’s governance into the town manager leadership structure that exists today.
It happened Tuesday, March 6, 1923, and was a meeting that The Caledonian-Record called “one of the largest town meetings ever held.” After a “lively debate of 30 minutes,” the newspaper noted, the town manager plan was overwhelmingly supported in a vote of 311 to 111.
A hundred years ago, the town conducted business not by secret ballot but in a traditional gathering of townspeople.
In another vote in 1923, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum got its requested appropriation of $2,500. A century later, the Athenaeum continues to ask townspeople for an appropriation, but with the passage of time comes a significant increase in the ask: a requested $115,000 appropriation was supported by a vote of 529 to 189 on Tuesday.
The meeting 100 years ago was also the date townspeople voted to spend $20,000 to build the Arlington School on School Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.