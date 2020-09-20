Small Road Poses Big Question —Bethlehem Selectmen To See If Landfill Access Violates Settlement Agreement

A state inspection in August 2019 revealed exposed waste at the Casella Waste Systems landfill in Bethlehem. Here, the working face in the southern portion of the facility's Stage IV, Phase II, looking west and prior to the face being uncovered from its temporary tarp. (Photo courtesy of N.H. Department of Environmental Services)

It’s a small road that has become the focus of a big question.

As Casella Waste Systems/North Country Environmental Services advances its plan for a new landfill in Dalton, selectmen in Bethlehem are now looking into whether the use of that road, a segment of which is in Bethlehem and would be used as an access for the proposed landfill, violates NCES’s 2011 settlement agreement with the residents of Bethlehem that limits landfills to Bethlehem’s zoned District 5, on the other side of town.

