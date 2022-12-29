Small Stretch Of Road Generates Big Discussion On Snow Clearing

HAVERHILL — Residents Robert St. Pierre and Glen Page want the Highway Department to plow 230 feet of road, so they can safely travel to and from their homes during winter.
The only problem: It’s not town road.
That’s why the Select Board on Aug. 29 voted 5-0 to discontinue maintenance of the roads in question: State-owned Meadow Lane and private way Merchant’s Lane.
Unhappy, St. Pierre (11 Merchant’s Lane) and Page (7 Merchant’s Lane) returned to the board on Dec. 19 and asked them to reconsider, pointing to health and safety concerns and emergency responder access.
The Select Board met them halfway.
The board voted 4-0-1 (with Kevin Knapp abstaining) to reconsider plowing arrangements for the state-owned segment, as long as St. Pierre and Page sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state to allow for third-party snow clearing.
However, residents will have to take care of Merchant’s Lane themselves, due to town policy on maintaining private ways.
St. Pierre took some comfort in the decision, saying, “fifty percent is better than nothing.”
LIABILITY, LEGAL CONCERNS
Located off Dartmouth College Highway, Meadow Lane once led to the state crossing at the Bedell Covered Bridge.
When the bridge was destroyed in 1979, Meadow Lane became the access road to Bedell Bridge State Park.
Merchant’s Lane, meanwhile, is a short spur off of Meadow Lane where St. Pierre and Page’s homes are located.
For decades, they said, the town’s highway department plowed the short distance from the Dartmouth College Highway intersection to the end of the private way.
“We bought our house 20 years ago with the understanding it was a town-owned road, which is plowed on a regular basis. It has been the entire time,” Page said.
That stopped after the Select Board’s Aug. 29 vote to discontinue plowing the two roads.
That decision was supported by the New Hampshire Municipal Association and town counsel, who recommended against plowing the roads for liability reasons, according to Chair Fred Garofalo.
The town does not have jurisdiction to plow a state road without an MOU in place, and the highway department cannot plow a private way because it could be a constitutional violation (for putting public funds towards a private benefit).
“You’ve got to be very, very, very careful and do things by the letter of the law. I’m trying to protect the taxpayers of Haverhill from any sort of lawsuit,” Garofalo said.
IMPACTS AND FURTHER ACTION
St. Pierre and Page said that their property values, homeowners insurance, mortgage, and more were negatively impacted by the Select Board’s decision to halt the plowing of Meadow and Merchant’s Lane.
They pleaded with the Select Board to direct the highway department to resume clearing snow from the bit of road.
They, and others, said it was a longstanding practice that provided for the safety and well-being of Merchant’s Lane residents, done at little to no cost to the town.
“I just can’t see why, when you look at all the roads in town, how that one little stretch of road is going to add that much to the cost of plowing in this town,” Page said.
Haverhill Corner commissioner Mike Lavoie said the plowing required to clear the roads was minimal, saying, “The amount of distance you’re talking about is two swipes.”
St. Pierre questioned why the homeowners, and not the Select Board, were responsible for securing the state Memorandum of Understanding.
“I believe that the government of the town that I pay taxes to should work with the state on my behalf,” St. Pierre said.
The matter is not expected to end with the Select Board’s Dec. 19 vote.
Some in attendance, including St. Pierre, claimed that Merchant’s Lane was misclassified as a private way, and was actually a town road.
Haverhill Corner Chair Doug Dutile claimed a water line runs under the road which would trigger town maintenance.
St. Pierre promised to return with proof at a later date.
The answer may date back to 1968, when Town Meeting deliberated a warrant article that reads “To see if the Town will vote to discontinue as an open highway and make subject to gates and bars, the highway extending southwesterly from the south side of the road from Route 10 to the Bedell Bridge, to the property of Joseph Lavoie, a distance of less than one-sixteenth of a mile.”
The outcome the Town Meeting vote on that warrant article could not immediately be found.
