LANCASTER — Small Town Loud is back.
Following a two-year COVID pause, the music festival returns to the Lancaster Town Hall on Saturday, April 30.
Organizer Erik Becker, 32, said he looks forward to welcoming back the musicians and fans from across New England and upstate New York, some of whom have attended Small Town Loud since it was founded in 2011.
“The response so far has been really great. There’s a lot of people returning. I have friends who are excited to bring their kids,” he said, describing the event as a return to normalcy. “We’re getting back to doing something that we really enjoy.”
This year’s event features a smaller lineup of seven acts and there won’t be event sponsors.
As a result, Small Town Loud will generate fewer proceeds for the Black Crow Project, the organization Becker founded to support substance misuse recovery and prevention.
However, for Becker, the most important thing is to re-establish the event after two years of lost momentum.
“Really the big thing is to get everyone back together,” he said.
In 2008 Becker took over as singer for the rock/metal band 13 Years and in 2011 he founded Small Town Loud (originally called Rialtopalooza) as an alcohol free, all-ages event for under-21 performers.
Two years later, after the death of 13 Year’s bassist and founding member Scott Bartlett, Becker expanded the scope of the event, making it a fundraiser for community causes.
Small Town Loud donated nearly $1,000 in total ticket sales and raffle proceeds to support Black Crow, and $1,100 through an online fundraiser for the Tyler Blain Homeless Shelter in 2019.
The pandemic canceled plans for the 10th anniversary show in 2020 and a virtual event was held in 2021. The virtual event was broadcast on Twitch and featured Becker playing music and conducting interviews with past performers.
“The thing [the virtual event] really did was make us miss what we were doing,” he said. “Ever since then we knew when we got the opportunity we would want to try again.”
Performing this year will be local rapper Ka!, hardcore bands Dead Street Dreamers (Vt.) and Alchemy (N.H.), metalcore bands Stand Abandoned (N.H.) and Faded Line (Mass.), and update New York metal/hardcore acts Sworn To Vengeance and Driven Further.
The show is expected to run from 5:30 p.m. to midnight and admission is $10.
For the first time, Becker will not be performing in the event.
While he agreed it “feels weird to not be playing it” he looks forward to serving as emcee and enjoying the camaraderie, friendship and music for the first time in two years.
“It was always one of my favorite days of the year, because it was that one day when I would see people who have become lifelong friends. The vibe is second to none. Being able to have a very loud show, but have it also be community and kid friendly, and also recovery friendly. It’s so much fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.