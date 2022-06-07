SmallActs To Involve Students, New Community Efforts

The town of Bethlehem is looking to expand its SmallActs campaign to encourage generosity in town and one idea is to involve students.
In late 2021, Bethlehem became one of the first towns in the North Country to become a SmallActs community, an effort launched by SmallActs North to encourage local residents to show small acts of kindness to neighbors and support person-to-person generosity in the region.
Several months ago, the SmallActs effort in Bethlehem teamed up with Bethlehem resident Kay Kerr, who runs the nonprofit Organized Acts of Kindness for Seniors (OAKS), to collaborate and share volunteers and reach out to the community’s older and more vulnerable residents and assist them with their needs.
Recently, SmallActs North reached out to Bethlehem to see where the town is as a community and what it has been doing, Bethlehem Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said during the board’s May 24 meeting.
Caplain gave SmallActs North an update, including the partnership with OAKS, and said SmallActs North has some great ideas as well.
One is distributing 100 ice cream sandwiches along Main Street, an effort that could begin in July, he said.
“Walk up and down Main Street during the summer with a SmallActs card and say, ‘hey have a great day, enjoy the ice cream,’” said Caplain.
Bethehem Elementary School Principal Sue Greenlaw said she’d like to get BES students involved, he said.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.