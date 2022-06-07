SmallActs To Involve Students, New Community Efforts

The town of Bethlehem is looking at ways to involve local students in its SmallActs community campaign to encourage generosity in town. (Contributed photo)

The town of Bethlehem is looking to expand its SmallActs campaign to encourage generosity in town and one idea is to involve students.

In late 2021, Bethlehem became one of the first towns in the North Country to become a SmallActs community, an effort launched by SmallActs North to encourage local residents to show small acts of kindness to neighbors and support person-to-person generosity in the region.

Several months ago, the SmallActs effort in Bethlehem teamed up with Bethlehem resident Kay Kerr, who runs the nonprofit Organized Acts of Kindness for Seniors (OAKS), to collaborate and share volunteers and reach out to the community’s older and more vulnerable residents and assist them with their needs.

Recently, SmallActs North reached out to Bethlehem to see where the town is as a community and what it has been doing, Bethlehem Select Board Chairman Bruce Caplain said during the board’s May 24 meeting.

Caplain gave SmallActs North an update, including the partnership with OAKS, and said SmallActs North has some great ideas as well.

One is distributing 100 ice cream sandwiches along Main Street, an effort that could begin in July, he said.

“Walk up and down Main Street during the summer with a SmallActs card and say, ‘hey have a great day, enjoy the ice cream,’” said Caplain.

Bethehem Elementary School Principal Sue Greenlaw said she’d like to get BES students involved, he said.

The police department could also be out there, he said.

“I feel it can be a fun thing if people want to give sandwiches away on different weekends,” said Caplain.

He’s reached out to Kristina Zontini, who runs Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethehem, and said she would be happy to make ice cream sandwiches for the town.

In speaking with Greenlaw, Caplain said a second idea is to involve students in SmallActs assignments during the summer months.

“You have reading assignments, we’ll have a SmallActs assignment,” he said.

Students can have several SmallActs assignments during the summer and then report what they were and through each assignment be eligible for a raffle ticket or a prize, he said.

“We’re going to do that this summer, and we also reached out to Profile [School] to try to do something similar,” said Caplain. “Fun things to keep this out there and keep people thinking about it.”

He called it “a positive spin on life instead of the negative one that seems to keep going around.”

