Safety education for Off Highway Recreational Vehicle and snowmobile riders will be offered on Saturday, March 7 at the Littleton High School Cafeteria, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

State law requires all operators ages 12 and over to have a valid driver’s license or to have completed an approved safety education class when operating off their property.

