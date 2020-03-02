Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
STEWARTSTOWN –A Connecticut woman was injured Sunday when the snowmobile she was operating rolled on top of her in Stewartstown, N.H.
The incident occured at about 9:30 a.m. and Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a 911 call for the single person snowmobile crash next to the parking lot of the L&L Riverside Inn. Conservation Officers and 45th Parallel Ambulance personnel responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Hedwig Palazzolo, age 55, of New Britain, Conn.
