STEWARTSTOWN –A Connecticut woman was injured Sunday when the snowmobile she was operating rolled on top of her in Stewartstown, N.H.

The incident occured at about 9:30 a.m. and Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a 911 call for the single person snowmobile crash next to the parking lot of the L&L Riverside Inn. Conservation Officers and 45th Parallel Ambulance personnel responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Hedwig Palazzolo, age 55, of New Britain, Conn.

