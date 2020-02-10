STEWARTSTOWN, NH — A Massachusetts man was injured in a snowmobile crash on Saturday at about 2:30 p.m.

Fish and Game received a call for the single-person crash on Corridor 5 in Stewartstown near Big Diamond Pond. Conservation Officers, DHART, 45th Parallel Ambulance, and Colebrook Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Nicholas Hajjar of Norwood, Massachusetts.

