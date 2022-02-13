Early Saturday afternoon, 27-year-old Sarah Ellsworth of Hill, N.,H. was operating a snowmobile on Corridor 5 as part of a group of snowmobiles. It was reported that Ellsworth was attempting to navigate a slight side slope in the trail, travelling south when she crashed.

Witnesses at the scene reported that she pressed the throttle while going over a dirt patch that was exposed on the side slope, causing her to crash into a snowmobile travelling north, say NH Fish and Game officials.

Ellsworth sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The operator of the other snowmobile, that Ellsworth crashed into, was not injured in the crash. Both machines sustained serious damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS and Conservation Officers responded to the scene. 45th Parallel EMS transported Ellsworth to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.

It appears that both inexperience and unreasonable speed for the existing conditions were factors in this crash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments