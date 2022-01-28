Rescuers responded to separate snowmobile crashes in Pittsburg on Thursday, one of which caused a serious injury to the rider.
Bruce Jackson, 38, of Danville, N.H., was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Maine for treatment of what New Hampshire Fish and Game officials were serious injuries.
Jackson and a riding partner were traveling west on Trail 112 about 1:45 p.m. when Jackson travelled into a right hand turn and failed to negotiate the turn, entering the other side of the trail where he struck another snowmobile.
Jackson was thrown from his snowmobile into the other machine. Jackson’s helmet fell off, and he fell to the ground. The operator of the snowmobile that Jackson struck was not injured.
Witnesses called 911, and Jackson was taken to Route 3 where a landing zone was established for Jackson to be picked up by a DHART helicopter.
The incident is still being investigated, said Fish and Game officials. “At this time failure to control his snowmobile in a manner that would have avoided causing this collision appears to be the cause of the crash.”
The second Pittsburg crash happened later in the afternoon and involved Betty Jane Volpe, 49, of South Kingstown, R.I.
She was riding a snowmobile about 4 p.m. on a trail near Beach Road and accidentally hit the throttle while making a turn. She lost control and the snowmobile struck a tree.
Volpe was thrown from the machine and struck a tree. She was taken back to her rental cabin, and emergency medical help was requested due to her level of pain.
Personnel from the Pittsburg Police Department, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and 45th Parallel EMS responded. Volpe was subsequently taken by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for further evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash investigation by Conservation Officers revealed that Volpe’s inexperience was a major factor in this crash.
