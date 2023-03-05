Snowmobile Crashes Injure Two In Pittsburg

PITTSBURG — Northern New Hampshire conservation officers and rescue personnel tended to two snowmobile mishaps on Saturday in Pittsburg.
At 10:15 a.m., members of the 45th Parallel EMS and Pittsburg Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Beach Road and Primary Trail 141 for a report of a female with a leg injury. Jody Cadieux, 66, of Fitchburg, Mass., and a riding partner attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Primary Trail 141 and 142. Cadieux inadvertently hit the accelerator on her rented snowmobile, propelling her sled up and over snow banking.
Cadieux was trapped under her snowmobile for a short time until her riding partner could help her. The 45th Parallel EMS team evaluated Cadieux before being transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook for her injuries.
Later that night, rescue personnel returned to the Pittsburg town beach area of Beach Road for a report of a male who was struck by a snowmobile at 7:30 p.m. during the parade of lights festival at Back Lake.
A New Hampshire conservation officer overheard a snowmobile revving, followed by multiple people yelling. The officer and other good Samaritans called for assistance after realizing a male pedestrian had been struck by a snowmobile. Colebrook Dispatch again notified members of 45th Parallel EMS and Pittsburg Fire and Rescue.
The snowmobile operator was identified as Thomas Belknap, 26, of Fayston, Vermont. Investigation and witness statements show Belknap started his snowmobile around a group of people when the snowmobile accelerated at a high rate of speed, striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian was cared for by multiple qualified bystanders until rescue teams arrived. He was evaluated by 45th Parallel EMS and was then transported to UCVH for his injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
