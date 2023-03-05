Snowmobile Crashes Injure Two In Pittsburg

45th Parallel EMS (Contributed by https://colebrooknh.org/local-departments/45th-parallel)

PITTSBURG — Northern New Hampshire conservation officers and rescue personnel tended to two snowmobile mishaps on Saturday in Pittsburg.

At 10:15 a.m., members of the 45th Parallel EMS and Pittsburg Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Beach Road and Primary Trail 141 for a report of a female with a leg injury. Jody Cadieux, 66, of Fitchburg, Mass., and a riding partner attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Primary Trail 141 and 142. Cadieux inadvertently hit the accelerator on her rented snowmobile, propelling her sled up and over snow banking.

