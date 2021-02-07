TROY — A 111-year-old covered bridge on the National Register of Historic Places collapsed into the Missisquoi River Saturday after a fire damaged part of its structure.
The Veilleux Road bridge caught fire at 11 a.m. Saturday after a snowmobile broke down and burned on one end of the bridge, Vermont State Police fire investigators said.
Police do not say who was operating the snowmobile that burned.
Detective Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information about the fire to contact him at 802-878-7111 or by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov.
Snowmobilers were crossing the bridge in the morning when one broke down, police said.
“The operator noticed there was fire coming from the right side of the snowmobile and attempted to put out the fire by throwing snow on it,” police said.
“The fire continued to grow out of control until it eventually caught the wood frame covered bridge on fire too.
“The bridge burned to the point it collapsed into the Missisquoi River and is no longer able to be driven across.
“The bridge, built in 1910, will have to be removed by heavy equipment at a later date,” police said.
The Troy Volunteer Fire Department and other departments and Missisquoi Ambulance responded to a call at 11:06 a.m. but could not save it from collapsing.
The 94-foot-long bridge is one of many built near the turn of the last century over the Missisquoi. It is the only one surviving in Troy.
It is an unusual style of town lattice truss bridge, with a wide roof, according to a description on the National Register of Historic Places.
The bridge crosses the Missisquoi close to the intersection with River Road, and is also known locally as the River Road bridge.
The fire prompted an outpouring of sadness about the loss and memories about the bridge from area residents on social media, many of whom are hoping that the bridge might be able to be rebuilt.
The closing of the bridge will require local motorists who live in the immediately area to detour for miles.
On Sunday the site of the collapse drew attention from numerous motorists who approached the expanse from both directions, parking nearby and walking down close to the abutments to take pictures and look at the wreckage. Groups of snowmobilers also road to the bridge from the nearby trails to park and observe the scene.
