A New York man was injured when he and the snowmobile he was operating went airborne after the machine struck an embankment on Island Pond Sunday afternoon.
Donald Gatz, 52, from Long Island, New York, suffered “severe but non-life-threatening injuries” in the crash, reported the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
It was about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday when rescue personnel were alerted about the emergency. The Vermont Warden Service responded to the scene along with Brighton Fire Department and Morgan Rescue.
Gatz was operating a snowmobile at a high rate of speed on Island Pond, noted the report, when he struck a frozen embankment on the ice that was about three feet high. “Investigation revealed that Mr. Gatz was not operating at an appropriate speed to reasonably avoid the embankment.”
It was determined in the investigation that upon impact with the embankment Gatz and the snowmobile were launched into the air. It was estimated that they came to rest about 80 yards from the embankment.
Gatz was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport by Morgan Rescue. He was then transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
The snowmobile sustained heavy front-end and rear-end damage.
