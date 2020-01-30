Snowmobile Safety Reminders From Vermont State Police

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
WILLISTON, VT — As part of the ongoing and continual efforts in keeping Vermont snowmobiling a safe and enjoyable recreational sport for all, the Vermont State Police would like to send the following snowmobile safety reminders.
Take a Snowmobile Safety Course: Vermont law requires those born after July 1, 1983, who are 12 years of age and older to take and pass an approved snowmobile safety course before operating on the State Snowmobile Trail System (SSTS.) “Today’s Snowmobile Rider in Vermont” snowmobile safety course is available in both a classroom setting and an approved online snowmobile safety course. Both can be found by visiting: https://vsp.vermont.gov/auxiliary/snowmobile, or https://vtvast.org/snowmobile-safety-course/
