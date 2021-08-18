Snowmobilers Seek Re-route Of Trail Due To Loss Of Land Use

KIRBY — A change in land ownership and the new owner not wanting to allow snowmobiles to use a section of their land has led the Lyndon Sno-Cruisers to seek a re-routing of part of Trail 54 for the upcoming snowmobiling season.
A member of the Lyndon Sno-Cruisers snowmobile club, Larry Dwyer, recently paid a visit to the Kirby Select Board, where he inquired about making a trail section change that would see snow machines use a section of a town road due to the lost section of the trail.
Dwyer explained to selectmen at the recent meeting that along Trail 54 there was a need to re-route part of the trail that runs from East Burke to Victory because “we had a landowner shut a section of trail down.”
He was seeking permission to use a section of Ridge Road (from the Impey property to Bennett Road) “for the snowmobile trail as a portion of the present snowmobile trail is no longer available,” the minutes from the meeting state.
“It was noted that there is a dangerous hill in this section,” the minutes go on. “It was decided that Road Foreman John Ohina and Mr. Dwyer will explore another alternate route from the Impey property to Brook Road. It was noted that even if this alternate route is used, snowmobiles will be traveling on Brook Road and will be crossing Ridge Road to get onto Bennett Road.”
The crossing that Dwyer discussed with the board, as well as with Town Clerk Wanda Grant and Road Foreman John Ohina was not thought to be the safest spot for the snow machines to cross, and town officials said they wanted Dwyer and Ohina to discuss the situation further after the meeting to try to agree on a safer crossing place on a town road.
Officials agreed the proposed crossing location was a dangerous spot for snow machines to cross a town highway, and one man at the meeting, a Kirby town resident, described the mixing of snow machines and vehicles at the suggested crossing location as “an accident waiting to happen.”
The board did not take action on Dwyer’s proposed re-routing to address the trail need, and he indicated the re-routing need may be temporary.
Selectmen agreed that an alternative re-routing and crossing be explored, and Ohina suggested a place he believed would have better visibility and pose less risk to snowmachine travelers and motorists.
Dwyer, in response to a question about traffic signs to warn motorists that a new snowmobile crossing would be on a town highway, said, “We would do all the signing; hopefully this will work out so we can maintain that major trail.” He said the re-routing change may be a temporary situation, explaining there is an option through Burke that may happen for the trail re-routing.
Matthew Tetreault, VAST (Vermont Association of Snow Travelers) Trails Administrator, contacted after the Kirby meeting, said, “The club is talking to landowners, including the town, to see where permissions can be sought for the relocation of the trail. Until all of the necessary landowners are agreeable, there isn’t much of an update.”
“If one of the landowners in the mix declines permission to use their property, it means the club must go back to the drawing board and seek approval elsewhere,” explained Tetreault. “This may mean going further out around and talking to other landowners further away from the initial closure. The process is a give and take.”
Tetreault said, “If permission from the town is granted, it will allow the club to continue discussing trail options with adjacent landowners in hopes of connecting the trail once again. I am sure things will continue to materialize over the course of the next few months and ideally, permissions will be granted to relocate the trail and maintain its continuity.”
He said the change to the trail is “due to changes in land ownership and revocation of permission to use these lands for snowmobiling.”
